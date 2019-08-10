This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Player ratings: Who impressed in the race to get on the plane to Japan?

Andrew Conway, Jordan Larmour and Chris Farrell were among the standout performers at the Aviva.

By Ryan Bailey Saturday 10 Aug 2019, 4:33 PM
1 hour ago 6,975 Views 11 Comments
https://the42.ie/4760106

IRELAND OPENED THEIR World Cup warm-up series with a five-try victory over Italy at the Aviva Stadium this afternoon. Our match report is here, while below we take a closer look at the individual performances.

Jordan Larmour

8Our Rating

One of the winners as the 22-year-old enhanced his credentials at fullback. Impressive positioning throughout a performance which solidifies his spot as one of Schmidt's travelling back three. Provided assists for the Kearney and Conway tries. 

6

Andrew Conway

8Our Rating

Wouldn't look out of place across the city at Croke Park. Peerless and fearless under the high ball, consistently displaying brilliant aerial ability to win possession and territory for Ireland. Knew he needed to make a big impact and a sixth try in 13 caps was just reward for a lively display. Was named the sponsor's man of the match. 

6

Garry Ringrose

7Our Rating

It was clear Ireland have focused on their red-zone execution during pre-season, and Ringrose was at the heart of a couple of excellent tries. His handling was typically sublime and footwork top-class. Long assured of a place in the chosen 31.

6

Chris Farrell

8Our Rating

His first Test at inside centre and the towering Munster centre looks a natural fit. The Carbery-Farrell axis looked slick. Farrell brings power and an excellent handling game -- see his soft hands for Carbery's try -- to the jersey, and was one of the big winners from this pre-season exercise. 

6

Dave Kearney

7Our Rating

Brought back in from the wilderness for a first cap since November 2017, Kearney is very much an outside bet for the World Cup, but did his cause no harm here. Linked with Carbery beautifully and while he spurned a scoring chance early in the contest, more than made up for it with an all-action display down the left. Covered a hell of a lot of ground and got over for Ireland's second try in this near corner. 

6

Joey Carbery

8Our Rating

We await the injury update with bated breath. World-class performance from Ireland's incumbent out-half, before he was carted off after getting his ankle awkwardly trapped. Here's hoping it's not too serious as Carbery looked very sharp from the off here, producing a masterclass in kicking from hand, as he pulled the strings for the home side. Among the standout moments were a first international try, a sublime grubber for Kearney and a pinpoint touchline conversion. 

6

Luke McGrath

7Our Rating

A typically energtic display in his first game back in green (or white) since last November. McGrath spoke during the week about seizing his chance after missing the Six Nations through injury and in an ultra-competitive battle to be Conor Murray's understudy, the Leinster nine established a foothold in the race for Japan. Replaced by Marmion just short of the hour mark. 

6

Jack McGrath

5Our Rating

Didn't reappear for the second period and while Ireland enjoyed scrum dominance during his time on the pitch, there was little evidence to suggest McGrath will climb back above Dave Kilcoyne in the pecking order behind Cian Healy.

6

Rob Herring

6Our Rating

Very unfortunate to be forced off after just 19 minutes through injury. Early reports suggest it was a back spasm for the Ulster hooker, who was denied a chance to really stake his claim for one of the seats on the plane. 

6

Andrew Porter

7Our Rating

Started at tighthead and switched sides to loosehead for the second half, suggesting he will be Schmidt's fifth prop for Japan. Further bad news for McGrath. 

6

Devin Toner

7Our Rating

Back in the second row after those ankle and knee injuries during the second half of last season. A solid work-out.

6

Jean Kleyn

7Our Rating

A decent debut for Munster's enforcer in the second row. Massive work-rate in defence, mountains of work at the breakdown and some meaty carries going forward. An encouraging start to his international career, although he is still up against it to make the final cut.

6

Rhys Ruddock

7Our Rating

A tireless shift from the captain. 14 carries and 12 tackles summarises his contribution before making way for Beirne on the hour mark. 

6

Tommy O'Donnell

7Our Rating

Nobody deserved this opportunity more than O'Donnell, who has showed remarkable resilience to get himself back in the picture after a torrid time with injuries. Topped the tackle charts with 16 and despite his lack of rugby, never stopped chasing and carrying for the 80 minutes.

6

Jordi Murphy

7Our Rating

Would have wanted a shot at seven, but more than showed his worth at the back of a scrum. Industrious and dynamic, Murphy capped his 80-minute shift with a second-half score, his first for Ireland since Chicago in 2016.

6

 

Replacements: 

Niall Scannell

7Our Rating

Was excellent upon his arrival. The lineout was solid during his time on the pitch, he brought bundles of energy and industry in the loose and once again underlined why he is pushing for selection. 

6

Cian Healy

6Our Rating

On for 10 minutes at the end. 

6

John Ryan

6Our Rating

Brought on at the break and ensured Ireland maintained their superiority at scrum time.

6

Iain Henderson

6Our Rating

Some valuable minutes under his belt. 

6

Tadhg Beirne

7Our Rating

It's remarkable to think Beirne still needs to convince management he deserves to be at the World Cup. Brought on in the back row, it took him all of 20 seconds to win a trademark turnover. 

6

Kieran Marmion

7Our Rating

Marshalled things well for the final quarter, and was rewarded for his hard work when charging Ian McKinley down for Ireland's fifth try. 

6

Jack Carty

6Our Rating

Arrived earlier-than-expected due to Carbery's misfortune. A spiralled kick downfield was the highlight of the Connacht man's cameo. Will be disappointed with the missed conversion. 

6

Mike Haley

6Our Rating

Introduced for his Ireland debut for Munster team-mate Conway. Didn't see a whole lot of the ball as he slotted into the backfield.

6

 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

