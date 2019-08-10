Player ratings: Who impressed in the race to get on the plane to Japan?

IRELAND OPENED THEIR World Cup warm-up series with a five-try victory over Italy at the Aviva Stadium this afternoon. Our match report is here, while below we take a closer look at the individual performances.

Jordan Larmour 8Our Rating One of the winners as the 22-year-old enhanced his credentials at fullback. Impressive positioning throughout a performance which solidifies his spot as one of Schmidt's travelling back three. Provided assists for the Kearney and Conway tries. 6 Your

Andrew Conway 8Our Rating Wouldn't look out of place across the city at Croke Park. Peerless and fearless under the high ball, consistently displaying brilliant aerial ability to win possession and territory for Ireland. Knew he needed to make a big impact and a sixth try in 13 caps was just reward for a lively display. Was named the sponsor's man of the match. 6 Your

Garry Ringrose 7Our Rating It was clear Ireland have focused on their red-zone execution during pre-season, and Ringrose was at the heart of a couple of excellent tries. His handling was typically sublime and footwork top-class. Long assured of a place in the chosen 31. 6 Your

Chris Farrell 8Our Rating His first Test at inside centre and the towering Munster centre looks a natural fit. The Carbery-Farrell axis looked slick. Farrell brings power and an excellent handling game -- see his soft hands for Carbery's try -- to the jersey, and was one of the big winners from this pre-season exercise. 6 Your

Dave Kearney 7Our Rating Brought back in from the wilderness for a first cap since November 2017, Kearney is very much an outside bet for the World Cup, but did his cause no harm here. Linked with Carbery beautifully and while he spurned a scoring chance early in the contest, more than made up for it with an all-action display down the left. Covered a hell of a lot of ground and got over for Ireland's second try in this near corner. 6 Your

Joey Carbery 8Our Rating We await the injury update with bated breath. World-class performance from Ireland's incumbent out-half, before he was carted off after getting his ankle awkwardly trapped. Here's hoping it's not too serious as Carbery looked very sharp from the off here, producing a masterclass in kicking from hand, as he pulled the strings for the home side. Among the standout moments were a first international try, a sublime grubber for Kearney and a pinpoint touchline conversion. 6 Your

Luke McGrath 7Our Rating A typically energtic display in his first game back in green (or white) since last November. McGrath spoke during the week about seizing his chance after missing the Six Nations through injury and in an ultra-competitive battle to be Conor Murray's understudy, the Leinster nine established a foothold in the race for Japan. Replaced by Marmion just short of the hour mark. 6 Your

Jack McGrath 5Our Rating Didn't reappear for the second period and while Ireland enjoyed scrum dominance during his time on the pitch, there was little evidence to suggest McGrath will climb back above Dave Kilcoyne in the pecking order behind Cian Healy. 6 Your

Rob Herring 6Our Rating Very unfortunate to be forced off after just 19 minutes through injury. Early reports suggest it was a back spasm for the Ulster hooker, who was denied a chance to really stake his claim for one of the seats on the plane. 6 Your

Andrew Porter 7Our Rating Started at tighthead and switched sides to loosehead for the second half, suggesting he will be Schmidt's fifth prop for Japan. Further bad news for McGrath. 6 Your

Devin Toner 7Our Rating Back in the second row after those ankle and knee injuries during the second half of last season. A solid work-out. 6 Your

Jean Kleyn 7Our Rating A decent debut for Munster's enforcer in the second row. Massive work-rate in defence, mountains of work at the breakdown and some meaty carries going forward. An encouraging start to his international career, although he is still up against it to make the final cut. 6 Your

Rhys Ruddock 7Our Rating A tireless shift from the captain. 14 carries and 12 tackles summarises his contribution before making way for Beirne on the hour mark. 6 Your

Tommy O'Donnell 7Our Rating Nobody deserved this opportunity more than O'Donnell, who has showed remarkable resilience to get himself back in the picture after a torrid time with injuries. Topped the tackle charts with 16 and despite his lack of rugby, never stopped chasing and carrying for the 80 minutes. 6 Your

Jordi Murphy 7Our Rating Would have wanted a shot at seven, but more than showed his worth at the back of a scrum. Industrious and dynamic, Murphy capped his 80-minute shift with a second-half score, his first for Ireland since Chicago in 2016. 6 Your

Replacements:

Niall Scannell 7Our Rating Was excellent upon his arrival. The lineout was solid during his time on the pitch, he brought bundles of energy and industry in the loose and once again underlined why he is pushing for selection. 6 Your

Cian Healy 6Our Rating On for 10 minutes at the end. 6 Your

John Ryan 6Our Rating Brought on at the break and ensured Ireland maintained their superiority at scrum time. 6 Your

Iain Henderson 6Our Rating Some valuable minutes under his belt. 6 Your

Tadhg Beirne 7Our Rating It's remarkable to think Beirne still needs to convince management he deserves to be at the World Cup. Brought on in the back row, it took him all of 20 seconds to win a trademark turnover. 6 Your

Kieran Marmion 7Our Rating Marshalled things well for the final quarter, and was rewarded for his hard work when charging Ian McKinley down for Ireland's fifth try. 6 Your

Jack Carty 6Our Rating Arrived earlier-than-expected due to Carbery's misfortune. A spiralled kick downfield was the highlight of the Connacht man's cameo. Will be disappointed with the missed conversion. 6 Your

Mike Haley 6Our Rating Introduced for his Ireland debut for Munster team-mate Conway. Didn't see a whole lot of the ball as he slotted into the backfield. 6 Your

