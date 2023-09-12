Conan sits out Ireland training as rehab of foot injury continues

IRELAND BACK ROW Jack Conan did not train with the rest of the Ireland squad on the pitch at their base in Tours earlier today as his rehabilitation of a foot injury continues.

31-year-old Conan suffered the injury six weekends ago in Ireland’s World Cup warm-up win over Italy.

Advertisement

He has been sidelined ever since but Ireland boss Andy Farrell included the Leinster man in his 33-man World Cup squad.

While Ireland have provided optimistic updates on Conan’s progress, he trained on his own in the gym today while the 32 other members of the squad were out on the pitch preparing for Saturday’s clash with Tonga in Nantes.

Ireland have not ruled Conan out of the Tonga game and they remain hopeful that he can recover in order to play a big part in this World Cup campaign.

Conan had his 2019 World Cup cut short by a foot injury and deserved better luck this time around, but has had to deal with the frustration of another similar issue four years on.

The rest of Farrell’s squad were out on the pitch at Stade de la Chambrerie this morning, including loosehead prop Dave Kilcoyne and hooker Dan Sheehan, who have been sidelined in recent weeks with respective hamstring and foot injuries, as well as centre Robbie Henshaw, who pulled out of last weekend’s game against Romania with a hamstring concern.