Crowley's versatility useful as Ireland look to settle on Sexton's back-up

JACK CROWLEY WANTS to be the main man at number 10 in any team he plays for, but he appreciates that a bit of versatility can go a long way when you’re still breaking through.

He learned as much in Munster, making appearances at fullback and inside centre before he really nailed down the number 10 jersey.

With Ireland, his three starts have been at out-half but he has also moved to fullback and the midfield during games to show that he can plug a few holes.

His ability as an out-half is the key factor he wants to be judged on, but Crowley appreciates that versatility could come in useful when Ireland are picking their bench in a big week like this, with the clash against South Africa to come on Saturday.

With Sexton set to captain the side again, either Crowley or Ross Byrne are set to provide back-up from the bench. Interestingly, Crowley was put forward for today’s media session, which is usually an indicator that a player will be involved in the game at the weekend. It should not noted that Keith Earls did media last week and was not involved against Tonga, but that was very unusual.

As Ireland boss Andy Farrell looks to settle on his selection for the South Africa clash, Crowley feels his versatility has also helped him have a better understanding of the game as a whole.

“You might look at things and see them as a negative, and at times they can be, but for me learning in all of these different positions was a massive thing I took at the start,” said Crowley today in Tours.

Advertisement

“I never looked at it as a negative, being able to cover different positions.

“If you’re at 15, you know what the 10 is going to be looking for. And when you’re at 10, you know what the 15 is going to be defending like.

“So to get that exposure and those experiences is massive and game time at any time is massive, so to be able to go out there and play 15 or play 12, I don’t really mind, I just like being involved and helping out where I can.”

Crowley is an ambitious player but the 23-year-old also appreciates being able to learn from someone as experienced as Sexton.

Rather than viewing Sexton as a roadblock to his progress, Crowley said he views the 38-year-old as an inspiration.

“I think he’s not blocked it, but opened it up to show the possibilities,” said Crowley.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Crowley in action against Romania. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“Even at 38, to show to youngsters his skills and the dedication he puts into his game, it can go a long way and he’s showing the youngsters in Ireland what’s possible if you apply yourself to your prep and put everything into the game.

“I think for every youngster around Ireland he’s really carving the way, particularly for young out-halves. He’s the fella that’s leading the way.”

Sexton will be opposite Manie Libbok this weekend. Crowley knows the South African playmaker well, having played against him in Munster’s URC final victory over the Stormers.

“I think it’s the quality that you see, week in, week out. The skills that he has, be it kicking, as you saw at the weekend, the passing ability, and then his feet and pace as well are also a massive strength of his.

“So, he’s kind of an all-round player skills-wise and someone that is gifted. You saw the kick at the weekend [against Scotland], so he’s a really good player and someone we’re going to have to watch out for.”

But Crowley is aware that much of the Springboks’ success is built around their powerful pack of forwards.

“First of all, a world-class side like them, their front five is massive for scrum and maul, but the pace and the footwork that they have out wide and the passing and kicking ability, we’ve seen it, we’ve come up against them with Munster in the URC and all the other provinces, you can see the quality they have across the backline in terms of individual skill.

“So that’s going to be a challenge in one way and also it’s going to be a bonus for them.”