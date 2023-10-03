Ireland lock Ryan back in full training after hand injury against South Africa

IRELAND LOCK JAMES Ryan has returned to full training ahead of Saturday’s World Cup showdown with Scotland in Paris.

Ryan picked up a hand injury in the win against South Africa two weekends ago and wasn’t training fully when Ireland returned to camp last week.

But the 27-year-old was back in full training today in Tours, wearing strapping on his left hand and wrist.

Ryan has started all three of Ireland’s World Cup games so far and has been a key figure in their run of 16 consecutive wins, so his return to full training is a big boost ahead of the crucial Pool B meeting with Scotland this weekend.

“He’s fine, he trained fully with us this morning so we’re happy with how he’s progressing,” said Ireland assistant coach Mike Catt this afternoon.

“He just got a knock on his hand, I think, so he’s come out of that fine. He’s good, he’s good.”

With Ryan back training fully, all 33 of Ireland’s World Cup squad took part in today’s session at their base in Tours.

Ireland will travel to Paris on Thursday, with Andy Farrell naming his matchday 23 upon arrival in the French capital that afternoon.