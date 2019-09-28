All the highlights as Japan pull off one of the great World Cup wins

THE RUGBY WORLD Cup exploded into life on Saturday as Japan produced one of the biggest upsets in the tournament’s history on home turf, stunning Joe Schmidt’s Ireland.

The Brave Blossoms were magnificent throughout to seize control of Pool A and inflict a humbling defeat on Ireland, who had come into the tournament as the number one ranked side in the world.

Japan took a huge stride towards their first-ever quarter-final on home soil, while Schmidt’s side must now beat Russia and Samoa with bonus-point wins in their final two pool games.

Catch up on all the action from Shizuoka below:

