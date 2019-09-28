This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 28 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We got a 12-3 lead and we stopped playing to a degree': Schmidt laments penalty calls after shock in Shizuoka

Ireland conceded nine penalties, and Schmidt complained about four ‘tough’ offside calls.

By Sean Farrell Saturday 28 Sep 2019, 11:25 AM
5 minutes ago 336 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4828678
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

IRELAND HEAD COACH Joe Schmidt cut an aggrieved figure as he faced the post-match cameras and complained about ‘tough’ refereeing calls.

Ireland lost out to an inspired attacking display from Japan. And while Schmidt’s men had initially met fire with fire by matching the home side’s high-tempo approach, they visibly struggled to sustain the early efforts that yielded tries from Rob Kearney and Garry Ringrose inside the first 20 minutes.

“We played well in the first quarter, we got out to a 12-3 lead and we stopped playing to a degree,” Schmidt said pitch-side after the 12-19 defeat.

Once he got inside, he expanded in an interview with RTE.

“The second (try) was on the back of two penalty advantages and they were making errors.

Then I suppose it reversed. We got penalised four times for offside. Watching the monitor they were pretty tough calls. It gave them a bit of oxygen and they didn’t need too much, they were superb tonight. They got off the line and put us under pressure.

“It’s one of those evenings where, if you’re not up to the mark, they’ll knock you over and take advantage. They take control of the pool now.” 

Though he decided not to make a change to the pack who started the win over Scotland last weekend, Schmidt again highlighted the challenge of a six-day turnaround as Ireland ran out of steam early.

“We didn’t do a lot during the week,” said the Kiwi when asked about training preparations.

“We had a six-day turnaround. I know I might sound like a broken record, but an eight-day turnaround and a six-day turnaround does make a difference. You get a bit more time to recover and a bit more time to put a plan together.  We knew that was coming.

“Conditions were pretty tough for us, but they were the same for both teams. It’s pretty tough going, we’ve got to be able to get beyond that, we’ve got another game in five days.”

cj-stander-with-michael-leitch-and-pieter-labuschagne Stander and Leitch grapple. Source: Jayne Russell/INPHO

While Schmidt resisted the temptation to rotate his forwards in such testing conditions, he insisted he was happy to leave Jonathan Sexton in the stands after marking him fit to play midweek.

Instead, Jack Carty – who Schmidt only handed an international debut this year – started against the host nation.

“I don’t think you ever regret utilising the squad. We were here four years ago and we didn’t use the squad. We didn’t want to make the same mistake again. There’s no guarantee anyone is going to be fit at the end of the day. Guys have to get their opportunity.

“I thought Jack controlled the first half. but once we came under pressure, it was very hard to get the ball off them. They did a lot of deep cleaning in the rucks and we were getting taken out two or three metres past the ruck and that gave them the impetus to keep coming at us.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie