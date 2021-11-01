Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Monday 1 November 2021
Advertisement

Connacht's Mack Hansen called into Ireland squad ahead of Japan clash

The 23-year-old qualifies to play through his Cork-born mother.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 1 Nov 2021, 1:14 PM
1 hour ago 3,866 Views 12 Comments
https://the42.ie/5588872
Hansen has made a strong start to life with Connacht.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Hansen has made a strong start to life with Connacht.
Hansen has made a strong start to life with Connacht.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CONNACHT’S MACK HANSEN has been added to the Ireland squad ahead of Saturday’s clash with Japan at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

The Irish-qualified back joined Connacht from the Brumbies in his native Australia during the summer and has made a blistering start to life with the western province, scoring four tries in his first five games.

Hansen, who can play on the wing or at fullback, qualifies for Ireland through his Cork-born mother.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has decided to add the 23-year-old to his squad this week as preparations continue for this weekend’s meeting with Japan.

Meanwhile, Ireland have reported that Robbie Henshaw is continuing his rehab of a foot injury in camp this week.

The Leinster centre hasn’t played yet this season, having starred for the British and Irish Lions during the summer, but Ireland are clearly intent on getting him back up to speed to feature this month, with games against New Zealand and Argentina to follow the Japan fixture.

Ireland have released development players Thomas Ahern and Jamie Osborne back to Munster and Leinster, respectively, after they were involved in training under Farrell last week.

Ireland squad:

Loosehead props: Cian Healy, Dave Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter

Hookers: Rob Herring, Ronan Kelleher, Dan Sheehan

Tighthead props: Finlay Bealham, Tadhg Furlong, Tom O’Toole

Second rows: Ryan Baird, Tadhg Beirne, Ultan Dillane, Iain Henderson, James Ryan

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Back rowsJack Conan, Gavin Coombes, Caelan Doris, Peter O’Mahony, Nick Timoney, Josh van der Flier

Scrum-halves: Conor Murray, Craig Casey, Jamison Gibson-Park

Out-halves: Johnny Sexton (captain), Joey Carbery, Harry Byrne

Centres: Bundee Aki, Garry Ringrose, Ciarán Frawley, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey

Back threes: Robert Baloucoune, Andrew Conway, Keith Earls, Hugo Keenan, Jordan Larmour, James Lowe, Simon Zebo, Mack Hansen. 

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie