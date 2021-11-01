Connacht's Mack Hansen called into Ireland squad ahead of Japan clash

CONNACHT’S MACK HANSEN has been added to the Ireland squad ahead of Saturday’s clash with Japan at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

The Irish-qualified back joined Connacht from the Brumbies in his native Australia during the summer and has made a blistering start to life with the western province, scoring four tries in his first five games.

Hansen, who can play on the wing or at fullback, qualifies for Ireland through his Cork-born mother.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has decided to add the 23-year-old to his squad this week as preparations continue for this weekend’s meeting with Japan.

Meanwhile, Ireland have reported that Robbie Henshaw is continuing his rehab of a foot injury in camp this week.

The Leinster centre hasn’t played yet this season, having starred for the British and Irish Lions during the summer, but Ireland are clearly intent on getting him back up to speed to feature this month, with games against New Zealand and Argentina to follow the Japan fixture.

Ireland have released development players Thomas Ahern and Jamie Osborne back to Munster and Leinster, respectively, after they were involved in training under Farrell last week.

Ireland squad:

Loosehead props: Cian Healy, Dave Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter

Hookers: Rob Herring, Ronan Kelleher, Dan Sheehan

Tighthead props: Finlay Bealham, Tadhg Furlong, Tom O’Toole

Second rows: Ryan Baird, Tadhg Beirne, Ultan Dillane, Iain Henderson, James Ryan

Back rows: Jack Conan, Gavin Coombes, Caelan Doris, Peter O’Mahony, Nick Timoney, Josh van der Flier

Scrum-halves: Conor Murray, Craig Casey, Jamison Gibson-Park

Out-halves: Johnny Sexton (captain), Joey Carbery, Harry Byrne

Centres: Bundee Aki, Garry Ringrose, Ciarán Frawley, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey

Back threes: Robert Baloucoune, Andrew Conway, Keith Earls, Hugo Keenan, Jordan Larmour, James Lowe, Simon Zebo, Mack Hansen.