Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 20°C Saturday 27 August 2022
Advertisement

Ireland 'didn't fire any shots' in second Test but excited about the future after historic tour

Ireland’s first summer tour in Japan ended in a draw after the hosts rallied to win the second Test.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 27 Aug 2022, 3:20 PM
31 minutes ago 538 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5851168
The Ireland team after their second Test against Japan.
Image: Akito Iwamoto/INPHO
The Ireland team after their second Test against Japan.
The Ireland team after their second Test against Japan.
Image: Akito Iwamoto/INPHO

IRELAND HEAD COACH Greg McWilliams admits that he’s disappointed not to be coming home with back-to-back wins in their tour to Japan, but is excited by the potential his players have shown in the two Test matches.

Ireland concluded their first-ever summer tour with a 29-10 defeat to the host nation in Tokyo, as they struggled to recreate the excellence of their nine-try victory last weekend. They made an encouraging start when Natasja Behan darted over in the corner after three minutes, but Japan gradually took control to run in five tries throughout the contest.

Ireland finished the clash with three tries in total, but struggled to build up much steam in their attack as the series ended in a draw.

“We didn’t fire any shots,” said McWilliams after the game. “We couldn’t get a foothold in the game but there is a bigger picture: we capped nine new players and checked out the depth [in our squad]. Last week, the players were really excellent and it was hard to get back up.

“The players were tired during the week. It’s not an excuse but it’s a really good learning for us. We just have to separate the emotion and the process and realise that there’s lots of very good things. We’ll learn from today. We were ill-disciplined in the first half and we’ll learn from that. Momentum in sport is a funny thing and we struggled to gain any momentum. When we had a little bit, unfortunately it didn’t go our way.

“After winning last week, we wanted to go 2:0 and we came up against a different Japanese side that were very physical. They played at a good pace and the game just went against us.

“If you had told me beforehand that we’d go 1:1 in this summer tour against a side prepping for the World Cup, I probably would have taken it. More importantly, we’ve had an opportunity to develop as a group and get to really know these players. I’m excited about where this programme is going and we have to learn lots of lessons from today.”

Ireland captain Nichola Fryday stressed that while the end result wasn’t the one Ireland was seeking, the lessons they can take in defeat will benefit them in the future. She also reiterated the significance of tours like this to enhance a team’s development.

“They were catching us out with the speed of ball they were playing, and silly errors that we should be able to fix out on the pitch. That’s a learning curve for us as well. We have to be able to react to scenarios that are in front of us. The ref might be in your favour one week and maybe not the next and we have to be able to play the game that’s in front of us.

“It’s frustrating but we’ll take learnings from it.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

“It’s been one of the most enjoyable experiences I’ve ever had. If we look back at the start of this tour, we’ve come on so much and tonight didn’t go our way but there are so many positives. Every girl in that room can be hugely proud of this tour. It was the first women’s tour and we got a win and a loss. I’ve never been prouder to be captain.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie