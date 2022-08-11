'We want to show people what this team is made of… there's nothing to lose'

NO PRESSURE. A free hit, of sorts.

Greg McWilliams’ Ireland women’s rugby team depart for Japan today on their first-ever summer tour, a sense of excitement in the air as this new chapter continues.

They’re buoyed too, by the news that the IRFU will be providing professional contracts to women’s 15s players for the first time next season, as this rebuild ramps up.

The failed World Cup qualification bid and off-field issues have been parked, along with McWilliams’ first Six Nations campaign, which, in truth, was a difficult one overall.

It’s all about the future now, and that begins against Japan in Fukuroi City, Shizuoka on Saturday week. They clash again in Tokyo seven days later, the sides last meeting in the RDS in November 2021 when the hosts won 15-12. (Japan are currently ranked 12th in the world, Ireland seventh.)

“Every coach in this position would say that you’re hoping to see growth and development, off the field as well as on it,” McWilliams told a press conference today.

“We’ve had a group of players that have been training for the majority of the summer, and then we’ve been in camp for the last week and the energy has been really impressive. There’s definitely been an increase in our execution rates, and just our all round energy, which has been really important.

“You’re just looking to have fun, as well as being very serious about being competitive for two Tests. It’s about getting that balance right on any tour. It’s about performing as well. We want to show people what this team is made of. We can’t wait to get out there and get into the two Tests.”

Today, the @IrishRugby WXV depart on an historic tour to Japan.



I’m just so grateful to the players & management for all their efforts since the 6N. It’s truly special.



We will do everything in our power to represent this incredible country in it’s best light ☘️ Slán go deo — Greg McWilliams (@GregMcWilliams1) August 11, 2022

Having trained as an extended group of 50 players since May, the squad has been whittled down to 29 for this tour.

Forwards Clara Nielson, Jo Brown and Taryn Schutzler, and backs Aoife Dalton, Dannah O’Brien, Emma Tilly, Kayla Waldron and Leah Tarpey all received their first call-ups, and McWilliams is pleased with his progress in strengthening the squad, and set-up overall.

“I’m really happy with the staff that we have assembled,” he notes. “Under the radar, we have John McKee in with me who was the Fijian men’s national coach for two Rugby World Cups. He coached Connacht before, he’s coached in Clermont. I’ve worked with John in the past and we see the game similarly.

“He had worked with Dave Nucifora before. He’s come in now and he’s been just outstanding. To have him with me is truly excellent. And also Dennis Fogarty is and as our scrum coach, which again, is another really important appointment.

“We also have Ed Slattery, who’s come over from men’s Sevens to be our head S&C coach, and Roisin Murphy in as head physiotherapist. From a growth point of view, it’s the first time we’ve ever had a full-time head S&C coach and a full-time physio with the programme. And that’s significant because the care that the players are getting has always been there, but now it’s just gone to that next level.

‘We’ve got four players who have just completed their Leaving Cert, and they’re here because they’re talented, they’ve got lots to offer. Then we have really good experience, and then we’ve got players who are still 21, 22 that seem like veterans at this stage. So it’s a really exciting squad.

McWilliams speaking to his team during the Six Nations. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

“Myself and Nichola [Fryday, captain] would have sat down with the senior leadership [group], with a vision into how we want to play, how we want to inspire and how you want to represent the country. And we’re just striving every day to get there. This is a chance for us to test ourselves. But I am buzzing, I am buzzing to get to Japan.”

McWilliams credits several people behind the scenes, name-checking David Nucifora, Gillian McDarby, Katie Fitzhenry and Gemma Crowley; the collaboration making this new chapter “really special”.

“It’s exciting for the players. I’m just so proud of them and how much work they’ve put in, it’s really inspirational. I hope they can go out now and hopefully, do well in Japan, that’s the plan,” he added, with a nod to the new crew of players.

“They’re talented, they have really good footwork, good game awareness, good in contact, I just want them to be able to express themselves. There’s no pressure on them, there’s nothing to lose.

“There’s nothing to lose for this squad, we’re not going to the Rugby World Cup [in October], this is a chance for us to get ahead of the chasing pack and establish ourselves. We’ve seen in the past, post Rugby World Cup in the women’s game, there’s a high turnover of staff and players so for us now, it’s about establishing our pillars, being really clear on our vision, and to see these young players…

“I mean wait ’til you see some of these girls play. They’re ready to rip it up!”