What is Johnny Sexton's role with Ireland and will he stay on next year?

JOHNNY SEXTON HAS been keeping a low profile since his return to the Ireland set-up in a part-time coaching capacity.

There have been no interviews with the media, no photos or videos of him at Ireland training, and he hasn’t been spotted at either of their games in Dublin this autumn.

In fact, Sexton’s return to Andy Farrell’s set-up wasn’t officially announced by the IRFU.

The Irish Times broke the news of Sexton’s role with Ireland last month and while Farrell, some of his assistants, and several players have since spoken about Sexton’s involvement, there wasn’t any formal statement confirming that it was happening.

So while most people have been vaguely aware that Sexton is back in the mix, it hasn’t been entirely clear what his role is.

Since retiring from playing after the 2023 World Cup, Sexton has been working as the chief of staff for Ardagh Group, a global supplier of sustainable metal and glass packaging. Sexton had been doing part-time work with the company in the latter years of his career, preparing for life after rugby.

In Sexton’s recently published autobiography, ‘Obsessed,’ he spoke about Leinster and the IRFU having proposed coaching opportunities to him when retirement was near.

Sexton also said the saga that ended with him being banned for three games for his post-match conduct after Leinster’s 2023 Champions Cup final defeat to La Rochelle had made one thing clear for him: “I wouldn’t go into coaching after retirement.”

And yet, you sensed that a man with his level of knowledge would find it hard to stay away if there were further efforts made to entice him back in. Farrell and the IRFU made those efforts and now Sexton is working with Ireland on a consultancy basis.

He still has his job outside rugby so this isn’t a move into full-time coaching but Sexton has been present in Ireland camp at different stages throughout this autumn window.

“It’s defined at the minute,” said Farrell yesterday when asked if Sexton is having an influence on all areas or defined parts of Ireland’s game.

Advertisement

“How I went about my start as a coach, it was open enough because things then are allowed to grow organically.

Sexton retired from playing last year. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“But as far as roles and coming in and finding his feet, obviously place-kicking is one.

“He’s taken hold of the high-ball stuff and the mentoring of players that you would expect him to mentor and advise and being around the whole group, being another voice within the squad, or another brain within, sharing ideas, etc.

“So I’ve seen a big improvement because you know Johnny, he wouldn’t want to come in all screaming and, ‘Look at me, I’m here,’ etc.

“He’s come in softly at the start and he’s certainly building through it now and we see a lot of improvement in the areas that he’s coaching at the minute.”

Farrell confirmed that Sexton has not been involved with Ireland on matchdays.

But the head coach indicated that could change.

“It could do down the line,” said Farrell.

“At the minute, again, it’s when he can fit it in around his schedule as well but the consultancy part now is working really well.”

Farrell said that the agreement with Sexton is just for this autumn campaign but he plans to continue talks with his former out-half and “all the signs are good” for Sexton continuing in this role with Ireland.

That suggests Sexton will remain involved with Ireland for the 2025 Six Nations when Farrell is away on Lions duty.

The aspect of Sexton’s involvement that has raised eyebrows in some quarters is that he is now coaching players who were his team-mates only a year ago.

In March 2023, Sexton was asked about potentially moving into coaching when he hung up his playing boots and said he “would never say never” but that he wouldn’t be going into coaching immediately.

The main reason was that he felt “it wouldn’t be right for me to go in and coach with guys that I’ve played with for the last number of years.”

When Sexton’s return to this Ireland camp became clear, some worried that the trio of out-halves in the squad now – Jack Crowley, Sam Prendergast, and Ciarán Frawley – might remain in his shadow to some degree.

Jack Crowley and Sexton at training last year. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

But Farrell never had any concerns in that regard.

“I know, I’ve heard that said by a few,” said Farrell.

“That couldn’t be any further from the truth. Honestly, these guys love sharing their thoughts and even more importantly, Johnny sharing his thoughts on them.

“All that he’s trying to do, and they 100% know this, that he’s there to help them and they appreciate that.”

Having backed up Sexton at the World Cup last year, Crowley established himself as the first-choice out-half upon Sexton’s retirement. The Cork man played every minute of Ireland’s victorious Six Nations campaign this year and has continued as the first-choice since.

Frawley delivered two excellent drop goals to help Ireland beat the Springboks in Durban in July, having come off the bench for Crowley, teeing himself for a big impact this autumn. He had a tough outing having replaced Crowley against New Zealand two weekends ago but returns to the bench tomorrow for the clash with Fiji.

21-year-old Prendergast will be at number 10 tomorrow, with Crowley rotating out of the jersey, and it’s clear that Ireland are excited about the Kildare man’s potential.

It would be fascinating to hear Sexton’s unfiltered thoughts on each of these Irish out-halves. Ireland boss Farrell is among the select few who get that insight.