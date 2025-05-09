Connacht announce signing of Sam Gilbert from Highlanders

CONNACHT HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of New Zealander Sam Gilbert from Super Rugby side the Highlanders, ahead of next season.

The 26-year-old has made 56 Super Rugby appearances for the Dunedin-based outfit, scoring over 320 points including 13 tries.

Advertisement

Gilbert has primarily played as a full-back, but has also featured at inside centre, on the wing or out-half.

He began his provincial career with Canterbury, before his Super Rugby debut with the Highlanders arrived in 2020.

Meet the newest member of the crew 🫡 🇳🇿



Welcome to Connacht, Sam Gilbert! 💥https://t.co/OArjt66oNw pic.twitter.com/vjYndnG4he — Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) May 9, 2025

Last year he palyed twice for the All Blacks XV representative side, coming off the bench against Japan in both games, while he has also featured in recent years for Otago in the National Provincial Championship.

“I’m delighted to be joining Connacht Rugby and take on a new challenge,” said Gilbert.

“I’ve loved my time with the Highlanders and will always be grateful for what the club has done for me! After speaking with Connacht I believe this is the perfect club for me moving forward in my career.

“They play a brand of rugby that is entertaining and exactly how I want to play the game, and I know there’s the new HPC and stadium which looks incredibly exciting too. I can’t wait to make the move, get settled in the province and meet my new teammates and wider staff and supporters in the months ahead.”