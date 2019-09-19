Ireland U19 midfielder bemoans not being sent out on loan by Crystal Palace

KIAN FLANAGAN IS one of the brightest prospects currently on the books at Crystal Palace.

The London-born midfielder, an Ireland international with Tom Mohan’s U19s, was named the club’s U23 Player of the Year back in April.

However, having made his debut in reserve football at the age of 15, Flanagan has grown frustrated and feels the time is right to gain first-team experience — even if that means going out on loan.

“This is our fourth U23 season,” Flanagan told londonnewsonline.co.uk. “We really shouldn’t be here this season. We should be out on loan, honestly.

“Even Shawsy [Richard Shaw, U23 manager] said it should just be two seasons. See how you progress from there, then look to get into a first team. When it gets to three or four seasons it just gets repetitive.

“Everyone is hungry to play but you want to play for three points, bonuses, all these kind of things. We’re all about 20 now, the age group below us are pushing on.

“We could say we’re getting in the way of their development and even the players who aren’t playing. Some of us could have broken into the 23s earlier but there were players above us in the way.

It’s a bit of frustration. Partly it’s our fault, partly the club’s. At the end of the day, we just have to come in and do what we do.”

Mick McCarthy recently name-checked Flanagan after seeing him play in the flesh. The Ireland manager had made the trip to Selhurst Park to watch James McCarthy line out for Palace’s U23s last month.

