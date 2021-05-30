BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Sunday 30 May 2021
Advertisement

Ireland's U21s draw a blank as Spanish training camp starts with Swiss defeat

Jim Crawford’s side now turn their attention to Wednesday’s meeting with Australia.

By The42 Team Sunday 30 May 2021, 1:35 PM
35 minutes ago 983 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5452675
Ireland were beaten 2-0 by Switzerland in Marbella.
Image: Janvier Gonzalez Vazquez/INPHO
Ireland were beaten 2-0 by Switzerland in Marbella.
Ireland were beaten 2-0 by Switzerland in Marbella.
Image: Janvier Gonzalez Vazquez/INPHO

Ireland U21s 0-2 Switzerland U21s

RYAN JOHANSSON MADE his Ireland U21 debut as Jim Crawford’s side started their Spanish training camp with a friendly defeat to Switzerland on Sunday morning.

The Sevilla youngster, who has been at the heart of a protracted battle over his international eligibility, was one of four debutants in the starting XI alongside Oisin McEntee, Festy Ebosele and Lewis Richards.

But goals in either half from Leonidas Stergiou and Gabriel Bares gave Switzerland victory in Marbella.

Ireland now turn their attention to Wednesday’s meeting with Australia before finishing their camp with a game against Denmark next Saturday.

The three friendlies serve as preparation for Ireland’s European Championship qualification campaign which begins in September, as well as giving Crawford the chance to assess some of the newer call-ups to the squad.

Switzerland took the lead on 12 minutes when Richards failed to clear Kastriot Imeri’s deep free kick, and Swiss captain Leonidas Stergiou was on hand to fire past Bray Wanderers keeper Brian Maher from close range.

Ireland’s best chance of the first half arrived shortly before the break when Tyreik Wright took advantage of a quickly taken corner to find space inside the Swiss area, but flashed his effort just past Amir Saipi’s post.

And Switzerland pounced to double their advantage just seven minutes after the restart. Play was allowed to continue following Ebosele’s foul on Imeri on the edge of the box, and the ball broke to Gabriel Bares who beat Maher at his near post.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Switzerland could have added a third before the finish but were denied by a superb reflex save from Maher who tipped Christopher Lungoyi’s close-range effort over the bar.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie