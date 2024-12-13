Controversial decision and late goal denies Ireland FIH Pro League draw

IRELAND CONCEDED A late controversial goal against Argentina to lose out in their second game of the 2024/25 FIH Pro League campaign.

Ireland were on course to seal a second draw in the competition but were denied by a late penalty corner. With seconds left on the clock, Argentina launched a hail Mary effort into the Ireland circle. The umpire awarded a free out to Ireland as the hooter blew for full-time.

However, Argentina asked to use their video referral, claiming that Ireland’s Peter McKibbin encroached on one of their players. The video umpire awarded a penalty corner to Argentina following the review, resulting in Thomas Domene scoring with a drag flick.

“Players surrounding an umpire in order to get him or her to use their video referral rather than the team referrals creeping into our game, and I spoke to the umpires manager after the previous game about this very issue,” Ireland head coach Mark Tumilty said after the game.

“The decision, by the video umpire, to award the penalty corner, I don’t think anybody can understand that decision. These things happen in sport, extremely disappointed, frustrated. We need to regroup, a day’s rest tomorrow we need to go again against England. These things happen but we don’t want to dwell on the decision.

“There are some positives to take out of that game. I thought there were opportunities out there that we didn’t take. We didn’t create enough in the final third and we didn’t create any penalty corners, it is difficult in these conditions and in the heat.”

Ireland face England in their next outing on Saturday.