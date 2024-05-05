Ireland's World Cup dream comes crumbling down in defeat to Scotland

Ireland 110/9

Scotland 112/2 (16.2 overs)

Scotland win by eight wickets

IRELAND’S QUALIFICATION BID for the T20 Women’s Cricket World Cup came crumbling down in a disastrous batting powerplay against Scotland.

Ireland knew that a win in Sunday morning’s semi-final in Abu Dhabi would book their place at the World Cup in Bangladesh in October.

But after winning the toss and choosing to bat, they were left with a mountain to climb following a nightmare start.

Openers Amy Hunter and Gaby Lewis were both quickly dismissed by bowler Kathryn Bryce in the opening order, with Orla Prendergast and Laura Delany following before the end of the six-over powerplay.

And when Eimear Richardson was caught by Abtaha Maqsood with the first ball of the seventh over — bringing up a remarkable fourth wicket for just eight runs by Scotland’s player of the match Bryce — Ireland were floundering on 25/5.

In real danger of being steamrolled, Ireland’s middle order dug in to salvage something from the innings, Leah Paul (45) and Arlene Kelly (35) combining for 60-run partnership to set a modest target of 111 for Scotland.

The Scots could afford to be patient with their chase and a half-century from Megan McCall, coupled with 35 from Bryce with the bat, saw them ease to an eight-wicket win with 22 balls to spare.