Loughman called up by Ireland as Henderson returns for England game

MUNSTER LOOSEHEAD PROP Jeremy Loughman has been called up to the Ireland squad for the first time ahead of Saturday’s vital Six Nations clash with England.

The 26-year-old front row, who joined Munster from his native Leinster back in 2017, has been added to Andy Farrell’s squad after the loss of Andrew Porter to injury last week.

Loughman joins the experienced duo of Cian Healy and Dave Kilcoyne as loosehead options for Farrell.

Meanwhile, Iain Henderson has returned to the Ireland squad after missing the Round 3 win over Italy two weekends ago due to a positive Covid-19 test.

The Ulster second row returned to action in his province’s impressive win over Cardiff on Friday night and will now come straight back into contention to feature for Ireland against England.

Ulster trio Robert Baloucoune, James Hume and Nick Timoney, Connacht duo Jack Carty and Dave Heffernan, and Munster’s Craig Casey and Gavin Coombes also come back into the Ireland squad after playing in the United Rugby Championship over the weekend.



However, Leinster’s Jordan Larmour picked up a hip injury in his province’s win away to Benetton and has now been ruled out of the remainder of the Six Nations.

His team-mate, Jimmy O’Brien, has not returned to the Ireland squad either and instead looks set to feature for his province against Ulster this weekend.

Ulster prop Tom O’Toole remains on the comeback trail from a hamstring injury, meaning Tadhg Furlong and Finlay Bealham are the only tightheads in the squad.

Ireland squad:

Loosehead props: Cian Healy, Dave Kilcoyne, Jeremy Loughman

Hookers: Dan Sheehan, Rob Herring, Dave Heffernan

Tighthead props: Tadhg Furlong, Finlay Bealham

Second rows: Tadhg Beirne, Iain Henderson, James Ryan, Kieran Treadwell, Ryan Baird

Back rows: Jack Conan, Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Peter O’Mahony, Nick Timoney, Gavin Coombes

Scrum-halves: Jamison Gibson-Park, Conor Murray, Craig Casey

Out-halves: Johnny Sexton (captain), Joey Carbery, Jack Carty

Centres: Bundee Aki, Robbie Henshaw, Garry Ringrose, James Hume

Back threes: Hugo Keenan, Andrew Conway, Robert Baloucoune, Mack Hansen, Mike Lowry, James Lowe.