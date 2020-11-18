St Pat's and Rotherham youngsters on target, as Ireland end campaign with win

IRELAND U21S ENDED their qualification campaign with a 2-1 win against Luxembourg in Beggen today.

A loss to Iceland on Sunday ended the side’s hopes of progression to next year’s Euros, so there was little other than pride at stake for Jim Crawford’s team.

Joshua Kayode, who came into the starting XI after a substitute appearance at the weekend, headed home the opening goal 10 minutes before the break, after meeting Darragh Leahy’s cross.

20 minutes into the second half, Ireland doubled their lead when a Daniel Mandroiu cross was hammered home by St Pat’s player Jamie Lennon.

The hosts got a goal back late on and had a man sent off for a foul on Michael Obafemi in the dying minutes, but the Boys in Green held on, as they ended the campaign on a positive note.

