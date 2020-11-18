BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 18 November 2020
Advertisement

St Pat's and Rotherham youngsters on target, as Ireland end campaign with win

Joshua Kayode and Jamie Lennon got their names on the scoresheet.

By The42 Team Wednesday 18 Nov 2020, 6:30 PM
47 minutes ago 2,126 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5271045
Ireland's Danny McNamara pictured on the ball.
Image: PressinPhoto/INPHO
Ireland's Danny McNamara pictured on the ball.
Ireland's Danny McNamara pictured on the ball.
Image: PressinPhoto/INPHO

IRELAND U21S ENDED their qualification campaign with a 2-1 win against Luxembourg in Beggen today.

A loss to Iceland on Sunday ended the side’s hopes of progression to next year’s Euros, so there was little other than pride at stake for Jim Crawford’s team.

Joshua Kayode, who came into the starting XI after a substitute appearance at the weekend, headed home the opening goal 10 minutes before the break, after meeting Darragh Leahy’s cross.

20 minutes into the second half, Ireland doubled their lead when a Daniel Mandroiu cross was hammered home by St Pat’s player Jamie Lennon.

The hosts got a goal back late on and had a man sent off for a foul on Michael Obafemi in the dying minutes, but the Boys in Green held on, as they ended the campaign on a positive note.

More to follow

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie