4 challenges the new Ireland manager will face

1. Lifting morale after Euro 2025 qualifying failure

Ireland don’t return to action until February, but last week’s heartbreaking Euro 2025 play-off defeat to Wales will still be fresh in the mind.

It will take some time to get over the gut-wrenching loss, and failure to qualify for a second successive major tournament.

The expectation was that Ireland would be preparing for their first-ever European Championships in Switzerland next summer.

Instead, the Nations League is the highlight of the year, with the real business of World Cup qualifying not getting underway until February 2026.

Morale will be at a pretty low ebb after falling sickeningly short on home soil, the sense of a missed opportunity difficult to shake.

In football, though, it’s important to have a short-term memory.

A fresh start might help, and Eileen Gleeson’s successor must quickly get the team motivated and believing again.

2. A potential squad revamp

The age profile of the squad, and mileage on the clock, points towards the end of an era.

The average age of the XIs against Wales were 29.9 and 28.7. Although somewhat skewed by Niamh Fahey (37), the spine of the team is 29 or over.

Jessie Stapleton (19) was the youngest starter across both legs, with Heather Payne (24) next in line. Abbie Larkin (19) and Izzy Atkinson (23) were used off the bench, but the amount of players at the other end of their career is striking.

Diane Caldwell (36) Louise Quinn, Ruesha Littlejohn (both 34) and Julie Ann-Russell (33) may join Fahey in weighing up their international futures — or perhaps having it done for them, depending on who takes charge.

Gleeson, to her credit, tried to blood young players through the Nations League, but leaned on experience in big games. The new manager may have to take a different approach, looking to the U19s, the domestic league and elsewhere for fresh talent.

The changing of the guard in defence has been obvious of late, with newer recruits Anna Patten (24), Caitlin Hayes and Aoife Mannion (both 29) the preferred centre-back trio, but we will likely see more of it across the pitch in 2025.

3. Getting the best out of Katie McCabe

This is not a new challenge. It has been a recurring theme through various different tenures, including that of Gleeson and before her, Vera Pauw.

McCabe’s influence is paramount, on and off the pitch, but a balance must be struck.

Ireland's defeat hits home. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

The captain has been the target of some unfair criticism since the Wales defeat.

She had a night to forget, and in truth, a sub-par year in an Irish shirt by her high standards. While typically fired up and full-blooded, the Arsenal star was lucky not to sent off in the first half at the Aviva Stadium. Some will feel she was petulant and performative, the pressure perhaps getting to her, but to lay the blame at her door is ridiculous.

McCabe’s positioning has been a constant source of debate for Ireland. She is often shackled at left-back, and could perhaps be more effective further forward. The next manager could afford her more of an attacking licence, especially with promising youngster Tara O’Hanlon due to return from injury.

Parallels have been widely drawn between McCabe and Roy Keane. Striking the right balance in the dressing room and on the pitch will be key going forward.

4. Playing style and final third issues

On Gleeson’s watch, there was no radical evolution in Ireland’s style of play. In the main, she stuck with a back three/five, like Pauw and Colin Bell previously, and at the other end, the Girls In Green struggled to score in big games.

Much was made about playing more expansive football post-Pauw, but very little changed, barring the deployment of a front two instead of a lone striker.

Facing lower-ranked opposition in League B of the Nations League allowed Ireland to be more front-footed, scoring 20 goals as they secured promotion with a 100% record.

But the Euro 2025 qualifying Group of Death against France, England and Sweden meant they had to be much more defensive, while the chasm in technical ability was clear for all to see.

Ireland only found the back of the net in the last two of their six qualifiers, and taking out the cakewalks against Georgia, Ireland scored just six goals in 10 games in 2025.

The midfield was a constant conundrum, with 11 different central combinations used in 12 fixtures. Denise O’Sullivan plays her best football in the 10, but the 3-5-2 system curtails her influence, along with that of McCabe, and often isolates the Cork star.

The closing stages of the Wales defeat will rankle for some, as Ireland were reliant on set-pieces and long throws as they desperately chased the game.

“We need to change our style to compete with the best teams,” as Ruesha Littlejohn told RTÉ afterwards. “They’re all so comfortable on the football. They want the football, they want to play — everyone in the team.”