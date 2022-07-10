Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 10 July 2022
Perenara picked for Maori All Blacks as Ireland seek to win second game of tour

Ireland take on the Maori All Blacks on Tuesday.

Garry Doyle reports from Dunedin
By Garry Doyle Sunday 10 Jul 2022, 8:24 AM
Image: Photosport/Jeremy Ward/INPHO
Image: Photosport/Jeremy Ward/INPHO

REJECTED BY THE All Blacks TJ Perenara gets the chance to show he still has a future as well as a past in international rugby after he was selected to start for the Maori All Blacks on Tuesday.

Perenara will be partnered at halfback by Chiefs outhalf Josh Ioane as they seek to make it two wins out of two against Ireland following their 32-17 win in Hamilton two weeks ago.

Bailyn Sullivan and Alex Nankivell are the centre pairing while the backrow sees Reed Prinsep come into the side at blindside with Cameron Suafoa losing out.

In the second row, Maanaki Selby-Rickit  comes in for his Highlanders team-mate, Josh Dickson.

“The first match was really special, with nine debutants up against Ireland and this week the remaining three debutant players get that same opportunity to represent not only the team but their whānau and their iwi,” Maori coach, Clayton McMillan said.

“Last time the Māori All Blacks took the field at Sky Stadium it was amidst the Covid-19 outbreak with no crowds allowed at the match.”

As for Ireland, their team is not likely to be announced until late tomorrow.

In a sense, though, the team picks itself given the number of injuries that have occurred. Ed Byrne is likely to start at loosehead with Cian Healy staying on the bench; Niall Scannell and Tom O’Toole are the likeliest pair to complete the front row.

In the second row, Joe McCarthy and Kieran Treadwell are likely to get the nod, although Ryan Baird is an obvious alternative for that position. The back row could also see Baird get a run although Cian Prendergast, Nick Timoney and Gavin Coombes may get another chance.

Craig Casey and Ciaran Frawley are the likeliest half-backs with Stuart McCloskey certain to start at inside centre. It remains unclear who will partner him – Keith Earls being one possibility. Jordan Larmour, Jimmy O’Brien and Mike Lowry will most likely complete the back three.

Māori All Blacks team: Josh Moorby, Shaun Stevenson, Bailyn Sullivan, Alex Nankivell, Connor Garden-Bachop, Josh Ioane, TJ Perenara (cc), Cullen Grace, Billy Harmon, Reed Prinsep, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Maanaki Selby-Rickit, Tyrel Lomax, Kurt Eklund, Ollie Norris.

Reserves: Leni Apisai, Tamaiti Williams, Marcel Renata, Max Hicks, Caleb Delany, Brad Weber (cc), Ruben Love, Billy Proctor.

