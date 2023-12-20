Advertisement
Shane Duffy and Michy Batshuayi during the March 2022 friendly between the sides. Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Date for your Diary

Ireland to face Belgium and Switzerland in friendly double-header

Ireland’s first opponents of 2024 have been announced.
42 minutes ago
Gavin Cooney

IRELAND WILL HOST Belgium and Switzerland in a double header of friendly matches in March of next year, the FAI have announced. 

With Ireland uninvolved in the Euro 2024 play-offs, they must fill the March window with friendly matches instead, and so will host two sides who are going to the summer’s tournament in Germany. 

First up will be a clash with Belgium at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday 23 March with kick-off at 5pm. Belgium visited the Aviva in March 2022 for a friendly to celebrate the FAI’s centenary, though this time are under different management, led now by Domenico Tedesco.  Belgium finished top of their Euro 2024 qualifying group, with six wins and two draws from eight games. 

Switzerland will then visit the Aviva on the following Tuesday, 26 March, with kick-off at 26 March. The Swiss qualified for the Euros by finishing second in their qualifying group, behind Romania. It’s the first meeting between the sides since Euro 20202 qualifying, when a late David McGoldrick equaliser earned Ireland a 1-1 draw. They are now coached by Murat Yakin, part of the Swiss team that played Ireland in Euro 2004 qualifying. 

With no tournament involvement, Ireland will use these friendlies as the start of preparations for the 2024 Nations League campaign, which begins in September, and the draw for which takes place next February. 

The FAI hope to have a new head coach in place for these friendly matches, with the search for Stephen Kenny’s successor ongoing. Lee Carsley and Chris Hughton are among the contenders. 

Author
Gavin Cooney
gavincooney@the42.ie
@gcooney93
