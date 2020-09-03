This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 3 September, 2020
O'Shea misses out as Ireland's matchday squad for Bulgaria is confirmed

West Bromwich Albion defender Dara O’Shea misses out for this evening’s game in Sofia.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 3 Sep 2020, 11:33 AM
37 minutes ago 2,228 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5193669
The Republic of Ireland squad training at the Vasil Levski National Stadium in Sofia last night.
Image: Kostadin Andonov/INPHO
The Republic of Ireland squad training at the Vasil Levski National Stadium in Sofia last night.
The Republic of Ireland squad training at the Vasil Levski National Stadium in Sofia last night.
Image: Kostadin Andonov/INPHO

STEPHEN KENNY HAS confirmed his 23-man matchday squad for his first outing as senior manager of the Republic of Ireland.

A new Uefa Nations League campaign begins for the Boys in Green this evening against Bulgaria at the Vasil Levski National Stadium (7.45pm, Sky Sports).

There’ll be no senior debut for youngster Dara O’Shea in Sofia. Of the 24 who travelled, the West Bromwich Albion defender is the unlucky player omitted for the game.

Norwich City teenager Adam Idah will wear the number nine shirt in the absence of injured Sheffield United striker David McGoldrick.

Along with Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher and Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Jayson Molumby, Idah is one of three uncapped players in the squad.

Kenny’s starting line-up will be revealed closer to kick-off.

Ireland squad numbers versus Bulgaria

1. Mark Travers (Bournemouth)
2. Seamus Coleman (Everton)
3. Enda Stevens (Sheffield United)
4. Shane Duffy (Celtic)
5. John Egan (Sheffield United)
6. Alan Browne (Preston North End)
7. Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur)
8. James McCarthy (Crystal Palace)
9. Adam Idah (Norwich City)
10. Robbie Brady (Burnley)
11. James McClean (Stoke City)
12. Callum Robinson (Sheffield United)
13. Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United)
14. Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa)
15. Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City)
16. Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool)
17. Aaron Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion)
18. Shane Long (Southampton)
19. Sean Maguire (Preston North End)
20. Harry Arter (Bournemouth)
21. Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers)
22. Jayson Molumby (Brighton & Hove Albion)
23. Darren Randolph (West Ham United)

