Ireland beat Japan in make-or-break clash to earn two shots at Olympic qualification

LUKE MADELEY’S FIRST-HALF goal sent Ireland Men through to the semi-finals of hockey’s final Olympic qualification tournament — and earned them two shots at a golden ticket to Paris.

Madeley converted from a penalty corner in the 21st minute for the only goal of a 1-0 victory in Valencia.

The win sees Ireland finish as Pool A runners-up behind Belgium and take their place in the semi-finals, where the last three Olympic places will be decided.

Victory over hosts Spain in Friday’s semi-finals (11.30am) will see Mark Tumilty’s side book their return to the Olympics for the first time since 2016.

A Spanish win would see Ireland drop into the third-/fourth-place playoff on Sunday against either Belgium or South Korea, where they would have one last shot at an Olympic place.