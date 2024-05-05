Billy Dardis's golden-point penalty sends Ireland Men through to Singapore Sevens final

BILLY DARDIS HELD his nerve over a golden-point penalty as Ireland Men beat Great Britain in a thrilling semi-final at the Singapore Sevens earlier on Sunday.

Dardis slotted the penalty for a 15-12 win to send James Topping’s side through to the final against New Zealand at 11.21am this morning [TNT Sports 2].

Ireland cemented their place in second in the overall standings ahead of the series Grand Final in Madrid later this month, and will now have a shot at their first win of the season.

Golden point to fight for gold 🥇



Billy Dardis was the coolest man in the stadium 🥶#HSBCSVNS | #HSBCSVNSSGP https://t.co/nQ9IFpzkci pic.twitter.com/cZmSt7crIi — HSBC SVNS (@SVNSSeries) May 5, 2024

Connor O’Sullivan’s early try was enough to give Ireland a 7-5 lead at the break, but after Charlton Kerr nudged GB into the lead early in the second half, it fell to Jordan Conroy to draw Ireland level and send the semi-final to golden score.

In the women’s tournament, a hattrick from Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe saw Ireland beat Japan 19-17 to finish fifth — a result which seals their place in the top eight ahead of the Grand Final.