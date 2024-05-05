Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Billy Dardis was Ireland's match-winner (file photo). Travis Prior/INPHO
Rugby Sevens

Billy Dardis's golden-point penalty sends Ireland Men through to Singapore Sevens final

Ireland will face New Zealand for gold at 11.21am this morning.
10.01am, 5 May 2024
956
0

BILLY DARDIS HELD his nerve over a golden-point penalty as Ireland Men beat Great Britain in a thrilling semi-final at the Singapore Sevens earlier on Sunday.

Dardis slotted the penalty for a 15-12 win to send James Topping’s side through to the final against New Zealand at 11.21am this morning [TNT Sports 2].

Ireland cemented their place in second in the overall standings ahead of the series Grand Final in Madrid later this month, and will now have a shot at their first win of the season.

Connor O’Sullivan’s early try was enough to give Ireland a 7-5 lead at the break, but after Charlton Kerr nudged GB into the lead early in the second half, it fell to Jordan Conroy to  draw Ireland level and send the semi-final to golden score.

Dardis was given the chance to win it with a penalty in front of the posts two minutes after the hooter, and he slotted it to send James Topping’s side through.

In the women’s tournament, a hattrick from Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe saw Ireland beat Japan 19-17 to finish fifth — a result which seals their place in the top eight ahead of the Grand Final.

Author
Niall Kelly
niall@the42.ie
@niallkelly
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     