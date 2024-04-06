Advertisement
Ireland's Terry Kennedy has impressed at the Hong Kong Sevens. Martin Seras Lima/INPHO
Mixed Fortunes

Ireland men through to semis as women suffer quarter-final defeat

Both sides have been competing in the Hong Kong Sevens this weekend.
16 minutes ago

IRELAND’S MEN’S team are through to the semi-finals of the Hong Kong Sevens after beating USA 24-19 in their last-eight encounter this morning.

A hat-trick of tries from Terry Kennedy and another from Zac Ward set Ireland up for a place in the final four, with Mark Roche registering two conversions.

It was a tight contest that was 12-12 at half-time, and the USA stayed close to their rivals throughout, courtesy of two tries from Kevon Williams and another from Aaron Cummings, with Madison Hughes successful in two out of three conversions.

Ireland will face France in tomorrow’s semi-final.

Meanwhile, there was disappointment for the Irish women’s team, as they were beaten 31-7 by France.

Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe’s try, which was converted by Stacey Flood, brought Ireland level in the contest after five minutes.

However, the French dominated from that point on. Tries from Anne-Cécile Ciofani, Séraphine Okemba, Montserrat Amédée and Joanna Grisez helped secure a sizeable win, with both Amédée (2) and Jade Ulutule converting.

