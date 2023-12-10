Advertisement
Martin Seras Limas/INPHO Ireland's Terry Kennedy (file photo).
Confident

Ireland 7s have final in their sights after historic victory over New Zealand

Terry Kennedy produced a hat-trick of tries to set up a semi-final clash with Argentina in Cape Town later today.
27 minutes ago

TERRY KENNEDY PRODUCED a memorable hat-trick of tries as Ireland’s Men’s Sevens clinched an historic victory over New Zealand to reach the semi-finals of the SVNS Series in Cape Town.

The 36-21 win for James Topping’s side was the first time Ireland have beaten the All Blacks in the competition, setting up a clash with Argentina this afternoon.

That last-four meeting kicks off at 12.56pm Irish time.

Ireland topped their Pool with three successive victories on Saturday and backed up those showings with a ruthless display against New Zealand.

Kennedy grabbed the headlines with three of Ireland’s six tries and they will be aiming for a repeat performance later today.

Ireland Women had earlier gone out at the quarter final stage following a 24-14 defeat to Australia.

They will play Great Britain at 1.46pm Irish time in the seventh-place play-off.

The 42 Team
