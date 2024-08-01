Ireland men's hockey miss out on place in Olympic quarter-finals after Argentina defeat

Ireland 1

Argentina 2

THE IRELAND MEN’S hockey team have fallen short in their bid to reach the quarter-finals at the Paris Olympics ahead of their final Pool B game. A 2-1 defeat to Argentina today means they cannot qualify out of their group, and will round off their campaign with a final outing against New Zealand tomorrow.

Argentina took the lead in the early stages of the second quarter as Tomas Domene converted a penalty corner. His powerful shot took a deflection and slipped through the legs of Ireland goalkeeper Davey Harte.

Two goals in as many minutes followed in the closing stages of the second quarter. Lee Cole provided the equaliser, and Ireland’s second goal of the tournament, two minutes before half-time from a penalty corner. He lifted his powerful effort into the roof of the net to bring Ireland roaring back into the contest.

But having just gotten on terms with their opponents, Ireland conceded again from another penalty corner in the next attack. Casella Schuth was the scorer on this occasion to keep Argentina in front at the break.

Ireland pressed for another equaliser in the third quarter, earning a penalty corner in the closing moments which Johnny McKee was unlucky not to score. However, a penalty stroke was then awarded for Ireland when the ball brushed off the foot of an Argentinian opponent on the line. Cole stepped up to take but his hit was saved.

That was a huge blow to Ireland’s chances heading into the final quarter and the elusive equaliser never materialised.

Ireland have just New Zealand left to face having lost their previous games to Belgium, Australia and India.

