Keenan's last-gasp try in vain as New Zealand knock Ireland out of Sevens Grand Final

NEW ZEALAND REMAIN on track for their 15th Sevens series title after they beat Ireland on golden score in Saturday afternoon’s winner-take-all clash at the Grand Final in Madrid.

With Ireland trailing 17-12 and the clock in the red, Hugo Keenan scored his first try on his return to Sevens rugby to put James Topping’s side on the cusp of a place in the semi-finals.

Sean Cribbin could have won it for Ireland with the final kick of normal time but his conversion tailed just wide, forcing the game into golden score extra-time.

New Zealand won the toss, and with it the first possession, allowing Regan Ware to skip around Gavin Mullin’s tackle and run in a try for a 22-17 win.

With no quarter-finals at the season-ending finale, New Zealand join Fiji in Sunday’s final four while Ireland — seeded second this week after a superb season on the circuit — will play in the rankings play-offs.

After losing 26-21 to Fiji on golden score earlier on Saturday, Ireland knew that they needed to beat New Zealand for just the second time in men’s Sevens.

Lining out without injured speedster Terry Kennedy, they fell 12-0 behind early on to tries from Joe Webber and Leroy Carter.

Jordan Conroy then responded to get Ireland on the board before the break, taking care of the simplest of finishes after some excellent work from Mullin, with Hugo Lennox’s magnificent touchline conversion making it 12-7.

But New Zealand stretched their lead again with the final play of the half, Carter’s quick tap penalty allowing Webber to run in his second for a 17-7 lead.

Ireland needed the opening score of the second half to keep themselves in the hunt and it arrived off the back of a powerful carry from Zac Ward, some quick handling, and a neat finish from Conroy in the corner.

At 17-12 and with time running out, Ireland looked to have lost their final chance when New Zealand drove them off a scrum against the head with 90 seconds to play.

But Ireland forced one last turnover penalty with 20 seconds remaining, and after Mullin came within inches of scoring, the ball was recycled left to Keenan who dived in to send the game to golden score, where Ware was New Zealand’s hero.

In the women’s tournament, Ireland finished third in Pool B following a 31-5 defeat to France, and a 29-16 win over Fiji — featuring an Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe hat-trick — on Saturday.