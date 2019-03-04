This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 4 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'James has a real chance of seeing his name in my first squad' - McCarthy impressed by League One's top scorer

The Ireland manager also revealed that he has been exchanging text messages with Leeds United forward Patrick Bamford, ahead of this week’s announcement.

By Ben Blake Monday 4 Mar 2019, 10:51 AM
1 hour ago 2,901 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4522702
James Collins of Luton Town (left) and Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford.
Image: Press Association
James Collins of Luton Town (left) and Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford.
James Collins of Luton Town (left) and Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford.
Image: Press Association

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND manager Mick McCarthy has praised Luton Town striker James Collins just days before his first squad announcement. 

McCarthy will be in Dublin on Thursday to unveil his panel to face Gibraltar and Georgia in the opening two Euro 2020 qualifiers. 

The 60-year-old has been busy scouting players in the early stages of his second spell in charge, and visited Kenilworth Road on Saturday for the League One meeting of Luton and Rochdale. 

Former Ireland U21 striker Collins — the division’s top goalscorer — bagged his 20th League One goal of the season in injury-time to secure a 2-0 win for the table-toppers. 

“James has a real chance of seeing his name in my first squad when I reveal it at Three’s Dublin headquarters on Thursday,” McCarthy told FAI.ie, speaking about the ex-Aston Villa youth player.

“He is my type of player, big and aggressive and wholly committed to the cause. James can handle himself and is a handful for any defence as Rochdale will tell you.

“He’s been around the place for a few years now, he knows the game and his goal yesterday was his 20th this season. People will argue that he is playing League One but he can only play against the opposition his team are up against.

He worked his socks off all day and he hit the target with his left foot, his right foot and his head. James has a chance for the Gibraltar and Georgia squads.”

Former Cork City defender Ryan Delaney was on the opposing team, and McCarthy added: 

“I went to have a look at James Collins but I liked the look of Ryan as well. Ryan actually trained with us when Ipswich were in Ireland for pre-season a couple of years ago and he was good on a difficult day for Rochdale against the league leaders.”

McCarthy is hoping to entice ex-England U21 centre forward Patrick Bamford to the set-up, and explained that he has been in contact with the 25-year-old ahead of a sit-down. 

“We’ve exchanged text messages and Patrick is keen to meet up in the coming weeks so it is just a matter of him finding a date that works — I’ll happily meet him whenever he can do it,” said McCarthy.

Netherlands: Heerenveen vs Willem II Daniel Crowley with Willem II manager Adrie Koster. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Daniel Crowley has committed his senior international future to Ireland, having represented both the Boys in Green and England at underage level. 

The 21-year-old donned the tricolour after his club Willem II booked their place in the KNVB Cup final over the weekend — by beating AZ Alkmaar on penalties — and McCarthy will watch him take on Ajax in two months’ time. 

“Our International Department are sorting Danny’s paperwork,” he said. “Noel King brought him to my attention when I got the job and will have a look at Danny with Willem ll before I go to see him for myself when he plays against Ajax in the Dutch Cup Final in Rotterdam on 5 May.”

(Warning: Some colour language used by Crowley in the interview below) 

McCarthy also had some praise for Everton full-back Seamus Coleman after Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Merseyside rivals Liverpool. Although he has yet to reveal his captain, the Ireland boss is delighted that the Killybegs native has returned to form ahead of this month’s qualifiers.  

“It was great to see Seamus play so well against Liverpool,” said McCarthy

“It was another assured performance from Seamus in a pressurised game against a Liverpool side looking to win the title.

“Seamus is well used to the pressure of such occasions as he showed again and that is why he is captain of Everton and Ireland. His contribution to the game, both in keeping that Liverpool attack scoreless and in assisting the Everton forwards as well, was great to see so close to the start of the Euros.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    A peek outside the bubble has James Ryan refreshed and ready to get Ireland firing
    A peek outside the bubble has James Ryan refreshed and ready to get Ireland firing
    Schmidt working to get Ireland comfortable amid distractions
    Henderson back fit and firing after 'mighty frustrating' double injury lay-off
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DUBLIN
    Department of Health evacuated after envelope of white powder sent to building
    Department of Health evacuated after envelope of white powder sent to building
    Three people due in court over seizure of cannabis plants worth €640,000
    It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week
    FOOTBALL
    'You're talking about an English player' - time to move on from Declan Rice saga, says Seamus Coleman
    'You're talking about an English player' - time to move on from Declan Rice saga, says Seamus Coleman
    'On another day he scores two or three' - Klopp laughs off Salah's struggles in front of goal
    Kompany: City do not need to retain title to prove greatness
    GAELIC FOOTBALL
    Sean O'Shea proves sideline score was no fluke with latest effort against Monaghan
    Sean O'Shea proves sideline score was no fluke with latest effort against Monaghan
    Second-half siege helps dogged Dublin see off Roscommon in dreadful conditions
    Super sub Murphy makes decisive impact in narrow win for Donegal

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie