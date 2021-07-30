Irish 4x400m mixed relay team set new national record to book place in Olympic final

IRELAND’S FAB FOUR will have a shot at Olympic glory on Saturday afternoon after they booked their place in the 4×400 mixed relay final.

Cillin Greene, Phil Healy, Sophie Becker and Chris O’Donnell set a new national record of 3:12.18 with a sensational performance in the first heat in Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium.

O’Donnell’s storming anchor leg saw Ireland cross the line in fourth place and seemingly facing an anxious wait, with only the top three in each heat plus the two next-best times qualifying for the final.

But word quickly filtered through that both the Dominican Republic and the USA had both been disqualified for infractions, moving Ireland up to second place and automatic qualification.

The Olympic final takes place at 1.35pm Irish time on Saturday afternoon.

More to follow…