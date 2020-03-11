Three-goal Ireland go top of Euro 2021 qualifying group after battling win in Montenegro

Ireland 3

Montenegro 0

John Fallon reports from Budva

A CRUCIAL WIN in Montenegro has sent Vera Pauw’s Ireland top of their Euro 2021 qualifying group as their bid to reach a first-ever major tournament roars on.

Last week’s matchwinner against Greece, Diane Caldwell, opened the scoring in the 12th minute and while the Girls In Green dominated, they were frustrated by the hosts in a game played behind closed doors.

But two late, quickfire goals from captain and Player of the Match Katie McCabe and midfield maestro Denise O’Sullivan sealed the 3-0 win.

The result saw unbeaten Ireland leapfrog Group I favourites Germany — who have a game in hand — ahead of their April showdown. Pauw’s side are then due to face Ukraine and the Germans at home in their final two qualifiers.

Top spot qualifies for England 2021 automatically, as do the three best second-placed teams overall. The rest of the runners-up head for play-offs.

- More to follow

Vera Pauw with Katie McCabe. Source: Filip Filipovic/INPHO

