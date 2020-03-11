This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Three-goal Ireland go top of Euro 2021 qualifying group after battling win in Montenegro

Vera Pauw’s side have taken another huge step towards a potential first-ever major tournament.

By John Fallon Wednesday 11 Mar 2020, 6:42 PM
Denise O'Sullivan celebrates scoring Ireland's third goal.
Image: Filip Filipovic/INPHO
Image: Filip Filipovic/INPHO

Ireland 3

Montenegro 0

John Fallon reports from Budva

A CRUCIAL WIN in Montenegro has sent Vera Pauw’s Ireland top of their Euro 2021 qualifying group as their bid to reach a first-ever major tournament roars on. 

Last week’s matchwinner against Greece, Diane Caldwell, opened the scoring in the 12th minute and while the Girls In Green dominated, they were frustrated by the hosts in a game played behind closed doors. 

But two late, quickfire goals from captain and Player of the Match Katie McCabe and midfield maestro Denise O’Sullivan sealed the 3-0 win. 

The result saw unbeaten Ireland leapfrog Group I favourites Germany — who have a game in hand — ahead of their April showdown. Pauw’s side are then due to face Ukraine and the Germans at home in their final two qualifiers.

Top spot qualifies for England 2021 automatically, as do the three best second-placed teams overall. The rest of the runners-up head for play-offs.

- More to follow

katie-mccabe-and-vera-pauw-celebrate-winning Vera Pauw with Katie McCabe. Source: Filip Filipovic/INPHO

John Fallon

