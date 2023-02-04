Advertisement
PA Conor Murray and Jamison Gibson-Park.
Ireland set to be hit by injury blow with Murray starting in place of Gibson-Park
Ireland had already lost Tadhg Furlong to injury.
24 minutes ago
Murray Kinsella Reports from Cardiff

IRELAND COULD BE hit by a late injury blow in Cardiff, with Jamison Gibson-Park set to be ruled out through injury.

Gibson-Park was named to start at scrum-half but looks set to be replaced in the team by Conor Murray.

It’s unclear what issue Gibson-Park has picked up, with the Leinster man having taken part in Ireland’s captain’s run at the Principality Stadium yesterday.

If confirmed, it would mean Murray coming into the Ireland team for his 101st cap.

The 33-year-old has recently lost his starting spot in Munster to Craig Casey, but Ireland boss Andy Farrell had preferred Murray in his matchday 23 for this game.

Murray now looks set for a promotion into the starting team, with Casey likely to come onto the bench.

Ireland had already seen first-choice tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong ruled out of this game due to injury, with Finlay Bealham coming into the starting XV in his place for what will be his first Six Nations start.

