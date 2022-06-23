Ireland name team for Summer Series opener against France

IRELAND HAVE confirmed their team for Friday night’s U20 Six Nations Summer Series opener against France at the Payanini Centre in Verona (kick-off 7pm Irish time, live on the Six Nations YouTube channel).

Ulster back-row Reuben Crothers will captain the team, while head coach Richie Murphy has included 14 players who featured during the Grand Slam-winning campaign in his starting XV.

Winger Shay McCarthy is also set for a debut, as the Irish side aim to build on their recent success, having sealed the Grand Slam with an emphatic victory over Scotland last March.

Ireland team:

15. Dylan O’Grady (UCD RFC/Leinster)

14. Aitzol King (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

13. Fionn Gibbons (UCD RFC/Leinster)

12. Daniel Hawkshaw (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

11. Shay McCarthy (Young Munster RFC/Munster)

10. Tony Butler (Garryowen FC/Munster)

9. Ethan Coughlan (Shannon RFC/Munster)

1. Oisin Michel (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

2. James McCormick (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)

3. Darragh McSweeney (Shannon RFC/Munster)

4. Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD RFC/Leinster)

5. Adam McNamee (Malone RFC/Ulster)

6. James McNabney (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)

7. Reuben Crothers (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)(Captain)

8. Lorcan McLoughlin (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

Replacements:

16. Josh Hanlon (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

17. George Hadden (Gorey RFC/Clontarf FC/Leinster)

18. Kieran Ryan (Shannon RFC/Munster)

19. Charlie Irvine (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

20. Diarmuid Mangan (UCD RFC/Leinster)

21. Michael Moloney (UCD RFC/Leinster)

22. Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

23. George Coomber (UCC RFC/Munster)

24. Reece Malone (Loughborough University/Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

25. George Shaw (Cardiff University/IQ Rugby)

26. Ronan O’Sullivan (Highfield RFC/Munster).