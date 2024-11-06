Advertisement
The Ireland XI that beat Georgia in their Euro 2025 first-round play-off second leg. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Ireland set to learn Nations League fate in tomorrow's draw

Eileen Gleeson’s side are in League B for the 2025 campaign.
7.01am, 6 Nov 2024
Emma Duffy

ALL EYES ARE on the upcoming Euro 2025 play-off final against Wales, but Ireland are set to learn their 2025 Uefa Nations League fate tomorrow.

Eileen Gleeson’s side have been relegated back to League B as a result of finishing bottom of their Euro 2025 qualifying Group of Death.

In the inaugural Nations League campaign in 2023, Ireland topped their League B group with a 100% record, achieving promotion to League A for the Euro qualifiers. But four defeats from five to France, England and Sweden see them drop back to the second tier.

The draw takes place in Nyon tomorrow at 12pm, and will be live streamed on Uefa.com.

Who can Ireland be pitted against?

Ireland are in Pot 1, seeded according to the Euro qualifiers. Gleeson’s side are currently ranked 19th of the European nations, the third highest in League B. They will be placed in a group with three other teams, coming from each of the remaining pots.

Ireland could indeed be drawn into the same group as the 2023 Nations League: Northern Ireland, Hungary and Albania are all in separate pots.

Ukraine is another side with whom they share history: they denied the Girls In Green a play-off for Euro 2022, while Greece were opposition earlier in that campaign.

Here is the League B pot allocation:

Pot 1 

  • Finland 
  • Czechia
  • Republic of Ireland
  • Poland

Pot 2

  • Serbia
  • Ukraine
  • Northern Ireland
  • Turkiye

Pot 3

  • Croatia
  • Hungary 
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina
  • Slovenia

Pot 4

  • Romania
  • Belarus
  • Greece 
  • Albania

* Ukraine and Belarus cannot be drawn into the same group

When and where are the games? 

The fixtures will take place next February, April and May/June, with the teams all playing one another home and away.

Matchdays 1 and 2: Between 19 and 26 February 2025

Matchdays 3 and 4: Between 2 and April 2025

Matchdays 5 and 6: Between 28 May and 3 June 2025

The games are most likely to be Friday/Tuesday double-headers, but fixtures will be confirmed accordingly by Uefa.

There are no hard winter venues in League B — those sides won’t play matchdays one and two at home — but Belarus are Ireland’s potential opposition listed as a soft winter venue, meaning they’ll ‘host’ as few home matches as possible in February. They play behind closed doors at a neutral ground.

The 42 understands the FAI will not know their home venues straight away, they will be announced in due course. Recent home games have been played at Tallaght Stadium, Aviva Stadium and Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

What about Euro 2025?

Of more immediate concern for Ireland is their Euro 2025 play-off final against Wales. 

Their prior League A status guaranteed them a spot in the play-offs and after overcoming minnows Georgia, another two-legged tie stands in the way of qualification for a first-ever European Championships.

Cardiff City Stadium hosts the first leg on Friday 29 November, before the return fixture at the Aviva on Tuesday 3 December.

The winner books their spot at next summer’s Euros in Switzerland.

The 16-team tournament runs from 2 to 27 July 2025.

