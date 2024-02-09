New Ireland boss to face England at home in first competitive match

THE NEW IRELAND manager will face England at the Aviva Stadium in their first competitive game in charge.

The FAI remain on the hunt for Stephen Kenny’s successor, with the present England U21 manager Lee Carsley believed to be the favourite.

Ireland were drawn with England, Finland, and Greece in yesterday’s draw for the 2024/25 Nations League, and Uefa have confirmed the fixtures this morning.

Ireland kick off at home to England on Saturday, 7 September, and will then host Greece three days later.

It will be Ireland’s first competitive game against England since 1991, when the sides met in qualifying for Euro 1992.

The October window will feature back-to-back away games, beginning in Helsinki on 10 October and then on to Athens on 13 October.

Finland then visit Dublin on 14 November, and Ireland’s campaign will conclude away to England on 17 November.

Ireland will be promoted to League A in the unlikely event they top the group, and winning the group is the only means by which they can secure a back-door play-off to the 2026 World Cup. They will be relegated to League C if they finish bottom of the group, while a second or third-place finish will lead to a promotion/relegation play-off against a League A and League C side respectively.

This difficult Nations League draw will follow a quartet of high-profile friendly games against Belgium, Switzerland, Hungary, and Portugal across March and June.

Ireland’s Nations League fixtures