Farrelly and Campbell return as Ireland Nations League squad announced

SINÉAD FARRELLY HAS returned to the Republic of Ireland women’s squad ahead of their back-to-back Uefa Nations League ties against Albania later this month.

Ireland will host the first clash on Friday, 27 October in Tallaght Stadium before travelling to Shkoder for the second outing on Tuesday, 31 October.

Farrelly was previously ruled out of the Ireland team for their victories over Hungary and Northern Ireland, due to a back injury. She then featured for her club Gotham FC in America, which prompted questions about her availability for the national side. However, the FAI explained that she was suffering with back spasms which would be aggravated by a long-haul flight.

She now links up with the side again as part of the 26-player squad that has been announced by interim manager Eileen Gleeson. Megan Cambpell has also been selected after missing out on the World Cup squad.

Meanwhile, Caitlin Hayes is included after suffering an injury which put doubts over whether she would be fit for this international window.

There is also call-up for in-form midfielder Erin McLaughlin, who helped Peamount United win the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division title last week with two games still to play.

Injuries rule out Niamh Fahey, Aoife Mannion, Claire Walsh, Tara O’Hanlon, Roma McLaughlin, Jess Ziu and Leanne Kiernan.

IRELAND WNT SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (London City Lionesses), Sophie Whitehouse (Lewes)

Defenders: Caitlin Hayes (Celtic), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Diane Caldwell (FC Zurich), Claire O’Riordan (Standard Liege), Hayley Nolan (Crystal Palace), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Megan Campbell (Everton)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Lily Agg (Birmingham City), Megan Connolly (Bristol City), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Tyler Toland (Blackburn Rovers), Sinead Farrelly (NJ/NY Gotham), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Heather Payne (Everton), Izzy Atkinson (West Ham United)

Forwards: Kyra Carusa (San Diego Wave), Amber Barrett (Standard Liege), Abbie Larkin (Glasgow City), Saoirse Noonan (Durham WFC), Emily Whelan (Glasgow City), Erin McLaughlin (Peamount United)

Uefa Nations League – League B, Group B1

Ireland v Albania

Friday, 27 October

Kick-off 5:45pm

Tallaght Stadium

Live on RTÉ2

Albania v Ireland

Tuesday, 31 October

Kick-off 6pm (5pm Irish Time)

Loro Boriçi Stadium

Live on RTÉ2