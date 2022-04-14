Membership : Access or Sign Up
Revised fixtures announced for Ireland's Nations League group to accommodate Ukraine

Stephen Kenny’s side will now open their campaign away to Armenia on 4 June.

By The42 Team Thursday 14 Apr 2022, 3:38 PM
Ireland manager Stephen Kenny and his assistant, Keith Andrews.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

NEW FIXTURES HAVE been announced for the Republic of Ireland’s upcoming Uefa Nations League campaign. 

Due to the Russian invasion, Ukraine’s World Cup play-off with Scotland was postponed last month.

That will now be played at Hampden Park on 1 June, and the winner will face Wales in Cardiff four days later for a place at this year’s finals in Qatar.

The Boys in Green were due to host the Ukrainians at the Aviva Stadium on 4 June, but today’s announcement means they will instead travel to Yerevan to play Armenia on that date.

Two home games follow – against Scotland on 8 June and Ukraine on 11 June – before an away match with Ukraine on 14 June, although the neutral venue has yet to be decided.

The group will end in September with a trip to Scotland and the visit of Armenia to Dublin.

“We held very productive and amicable talks with Uefa, Fifa and our fellow Associations this week and we are delighted to accommodate our colleagues in Ukraine with this rescheduling,” said FAI CEO Jonathan Hill.

“The FAI and European football stand with the people of Ukraine and we look forward to welcoming them to Dublin on 8 June.”

Ireland’s revised Nations League schedule 

4 June – Armenia v Ireland
8 June – Ireland v Ukraine
11 June – Ireland v Scotland
14 June – Ukraine v Ireland
24 September – Scotland v Ireland
27 September – Ireland v Armenia

