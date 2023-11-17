Ireland dealt Ogbene blow but given Ferguson boost ahead of Dutch clash

EVAN FERGUSON HAS been passed fit to play for Ireland in tomorrow’s Euro 2024 qualifier against the Netherlands in Amsterdam, but Chiedozie Ogbene has been ruled out through injury.

Ferguson missed Brighton’s Premier League game with Sheffield United last Sunday, but he reported for international duty and is fit to start tomorrow night. Ogbene, however, won’t feature because of ankle and hamstring problems. Jamie McGrath has also been passed fit, while Will Smallbone and Festy Ebosele were ruled out yesterday.

With two wins and five defeats from the seven games so far, Ireland’s qualification hopes are already dead; the fact that there will be no backdoor via the Nations League playoffs was confirmed last night. Ireland do not have the luxury of an opponent with nothing on the line, as victory tomorrow night for the Dutch will seal their spot at next year’s Euros.

Stephen Kenny is motivating his players by aiming for a rare away qualifier win against an elite nation.

“We want to finish the year strongly, it’s a fantastic game against Holland”, said Kenny at his pre-match press conference. “All the great Irish teams of the past, [with] some legendary players: it’s been elusive, the number of big away victories in that period. Obviously there have been victories in tournaments but in terms of qualifiers, beating the major countries has proved elusive, even for the best teams.

“It’s a big challenge. Holland showed their quality when they beat Greece 3-0 here. They were 3-0 up at half-time against Greece and beat them very convincingly, but that’s what they’re capable of and we’re well aware of that. But at the same time, it was a very narrow game in Dublin, a very, very tight game overall and we didn’t concede many chances in the game, believe it or not, not too many.

“In possession, we were absolutely excellent as well for large parts of the game, so we’ve got to play really well, exceptionally well tomorrow night to get a result, but we’re happy with the team that we have.

“Okay, Chiedozie is missing, who gives us a cutting edge, but regardless, I’m pleased with the team that we have tomorrow, very pleased and we’re looking to put in a very, very strong performance and that’s what we must strive to do.”

Midfielder Alan Browne says Ireland will not be motivated by the prospect of spoiling Netherlands’ party.

“It’s not so much about spoiling their party, but we want to come here and win. They lads will be aware that we can play with a bit of freedom, it’s a bit of a free hit for us – which is obviously disappointing to say as a player, but that’s the way it is.

“We want to win the game and spoil their party to an extent, but it’s not a vendetta against them, it’s just as a professional you want to win every game tat you play in, and especially at the highest level against one of the best teams in the world, you want to go out and beat them.

“It would mean an awful lot for us to get that result, but we know it’s going to be difficult and really tough, so we’ll see what happens on the night.”

Meanwhile, Kenny was asked for his view on the latest controversy to beset the FAI, with State funding suspended following the discovery that CEO Jonathan Hill was paid €20,000 too much in 2022, which was a breach of the FAI’s bailout agreement with the State. Hill has paid the money back, and the FAI say the issues have been resolved.

Hill emailed all FAI staff earlier today to apologise, saying “this is wholly unfair for you as FAI employees and for this I apologise unreservedly”.

Kenny issued an endorsement of his embattled boss.

“First of all I am not sure of the exact details of the situation, but as Jonathan has said, all money has been paid back in relation to whatever tax issue it was”, said Kenny.

“Overall I feel Jonathan is someone who looks like he is a very capable CEO, he has had to come in at difficult times to manage the organisation. He has assembled a whole new senior leadership team and it is very professional and very driven. I don’t know every detail as I’m not party to the discussions, I am not involved in those discussions. All I can say is he has been quite professional overall, and people are very clear on their roles. They changed a lot of the departments and there is clear demarcation, I can see clearly defined roles for the various departments. He has been very supportive of the football side of it, at all levels. I am not sure of all the details so I can’t comment on everything. That’s how I would view it.”