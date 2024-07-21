Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Netherlands' Karlijn Woons with Joy Ralph of Ireland. Nikola Krstic/INPHO
Dutch Gold

Ireland bow out of U19 Euros after defeat to Netherlands

The Dutch topped the group with a 2-0 win.
2.02pm, 21 Jul 2024
860
0

IRELAND HAVE BOWED out of the U19 Women’s European Championships after a 2-0 defeat to another of the favourites, Netherlands, in their final group game in Lithuania.

Goals in either half from Karlijn Woons and Mirte van Koppen secured top spot for the Dutch in an insanely difficult Group A.

Defending champions Spain also progress, with 2023 finalists Germany reaching the end of the road alongside Ireland. Spain beat Germany 2-0 in the group’s other game this afternoon.

Dave Connell’s Ireland previously drew 0-0 with Spain and were defeated 2-1 by Germany. Lia O’Leary’s goal saw them hit the front against the Germans but the Young Girls In Green couldn’t repeat the goalscoring heroics today, and secure the win they needed to progress.

Ireland defended resolutely, as they have done all tournament, with goalkeeper Katie Keane pulling off a string of excellent saves. They frustrated the Netherlands, but the Oranje stayed patient and broke the deadlock in the 18th minute through Woons.

Ireland will be disappointed with the nature of the set-piece goal: first, the concession of the questionable free-kick, and then, the defending. An untracked Woons got on the end of an brilliant delivery from Jade van Hensbergen to head home:

Netherlands created more and more chances, but Keane and co. held firm and Ireland grew into the game in an attacking sense.

Joy Ralph was unfortunate to hit the post with a superb effort in the 49th minute, while Ceola Bergen drew a save down the home stretch.

But van Koppen’s excellent strike in the 62nd minute ultimately settled the score:

England advanced as Group B winners, with France also joining them in the knockout stages.

Author
Emma Duffy
emma@the42.ie
@emmaduffy_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie