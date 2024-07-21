Ireland bow out of U19 Euros after defeat to Netherlands

IRELAND HAVE BOWED out of the U19 Women’s European Championships after a 2-0 defeat to another of the favourites, Netherlands, in their final group game in Lithuania.

Goals in either half from Karlijn Woons and Mirte van Koppen secured top spot for the Dutch in an insanely difficult Group A.

Defending champions Spain also progress, with 2023 finalists Germany reaching the end of the road alongside Ireland. Spain beat Germany 2-0 in the group’s other game this afternoon.

FT | 🇮🇪 0-2 🇳🇱



An impressive EUROs campaign ends against an excellent opponent.



Lots to be proud of in this display and across the tournament as a whole 👏#COYGIG pic.twitter.com/uFyFQvcJoE — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) July 21, 2024

Dave Connell’s Ireland previously drew 0-0 with Spain and were defeated 2-1 by Germany. Lia O’Leary’s goal saw them hit the front against the Germans but the Young Girls In Green couldn’t repeat the goalscoring heroics today, and secure the win they needed to progress.

Ireland defended resolutely, as they have done all tournament, with goalkeeper Katie Keane pulling off a string of excellent saves. They frustrated the Netherlands, but the Oranje stayed patient and broke the deadlock in the 18th minute through Woons.

Ireland will be disappointed with the nature of the set-piece goal: first, the concession of the questionable free-kick, and then, the defending. An untracked Woons got on the end of an brilliant delivery from Jade van Hensbergen to head home:

Republic of Ireland 0-1 Netherlands: The Irish U19s fall behind to the Dutch in their UEFA U19 Women's Championship game as Karlijn Woons heads the Dutch in front. #RTESport. pic.twitter.com/gHyUt4o8lF — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) July 21, 2024

Netherlands created more and more chances, but Keane and co. held firm and Ireland grew into the game in an attacking sense.

Joy Ralph was unfortunate to hit the post with a superb effort in the 49th minute, while Ceola Bergen drew a save down the home stretch.

But van Koppen’s excellent strike in the 62nd minute ultimately settled the score:

Republic of Ireland 0-2 Netherlands



The Irish U19s are heading out of the UEFA U19 Women's European Championships as Mirte Van Koppen doubles the Netherlands lead



Watch live here https://t.co/58N1nTXdAZ pic.twitter.com/BzUJ3yoO41 — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) July 21, 2024

England advanced as Group B winners, with France also joining them in the knockout stages.