Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Friday 28 October 2022
Advertisement

Ireland are outclassed by New Zealand in the Rugby League World Cup

Ireland scored one try through Louis Senior but were up against one of the favourites for the tournament.

43 minutes ago 2,450 Views 1 Comment
Ireland's Louis Senior (centre) celebrates.
Ireland's Louis Senior (centre) celebrates.
Image: PA

IRELAND 10

NEW ZEALAND 48

IT WAS A TOUGH night for Ireland New Zealand brushed them aside 48-10 to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Rugby League World Cup as Group C winners.

The Kiwis had already notched up pool victories over Lebanon (34-12) and Jamaica (68-6) and will now play the runners-up of Group B, likely to be Fiji, in the last eight in Hull on November 5.

“It was good to be back out, this is my first World Cup game ever,” Hughes told BBC.

“It was good to get a win over a strong Ireland team.

“We were a bit clunky at times. We really need to fix that up before the finals. Whoever we play next week we need to be better otherwise we will be in trouble. We’re not too far off our best. Once we get our combinations right we’ll be fine.”

Hughes side-stepped his way over for a fine early individual try and the Melbourne Storm half-back was the driving force behind an attacking Kiwi performance that thrived off a tough defence that smothered the Irish side.

Ireland scored one try after Louis Senior intercepted, Ed Chamberlain having actually gifted the team a short-lived lead with an opening penalty.

new-zealand-v-ireland-rugby-league-world-cup-group-c-headingley-stadium Ireland's Joshua Cook and Brandon Smith. Source: PA

But it was all New Zealand after that, Peta Hiku and Jordan Rapana both bagging two tries apiece at Leeds. Ronaldo Mulitalo also crossed as the Kiwis finished the first-half 24-6 up.

James Fisher-Harris went over for the 2008 world champions in the second period, followed by Hughes, stepping off his right foot and driving through two defenders for his second try of the match, and Kenny Bromwich.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Senior claimed his second of the match, and sixth in three games in the tournament, after following up on a scything Richie Myler kick and forcing Mulitalo into a mistake over his own tryline, pouncing on the ball as it came clear of the Kiwi winger’s grasp.

Joseph Manu had the final word for the Kiwis, however, skipping through a battle-weary Irish defence for a well-taken try.

Lebanon play Jamaica in final game of Group C on Sunday and the Michael Cheika-coached Cedars will qualify as runners-up if they avoid defeat.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie