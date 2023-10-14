This time it felt different, but Ireland's World Cup journey comes to a familiar end

THE MORNING STARTED with some big decisions. Visit the grave of Samuel Beckett at Montparnasse, or stay north of the Seine and head for Oscar Wilde at Père Lachaise? Geography proved the deciding factor, and so our nearest Metro station brought us out to Wilde, where there was a steady trail of green jerseys strolling around the gorgeous, leafy surroundings in early morning sunshine where Frédéric Chopin, Jim Morrison and Édith Piaf are among the most popular pilgrimages.

Spoiler alert: In Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest, the protagonists, Jack Worthing and Algernon Moncrieff, spend much of the tale assuming false identities. The story crossed our mind during the week when covering the All Blacks ahead of tonight’s World Cup quarter-final meeting between Ireland and New Zealand.

All week, New Zealand talked up their opponents and accepted the unfamiliar role of the underdog. Turns out it was all a ruse. When the whistle sounded, they snapped out of the gates and reminded everyone just who they are and what they stand for, winning a gripping game 28-24.

New Zealand boast a glorious history when it comes to World Cup rugby, and is it happens, that counts for something when it’s all on the line.

For Ireland, it all comes to a gut-wrenchingly familiar end. Yet this time, their World Cup dreams felt more tangible that ever. This time, finally, it felt like everything was falling into place for Ireland at a World Cup, the players and supporters having some of the best days of their lives in France on their run to tonight’s contest.

The number one ranked side in the world went into this quarter-final as deserved favourites, but ended up being the eighth Irish team to exit at this stage of the competition.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Andy Farrell and Joe Schmidt speaking ahead of the game. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Never had an Ireland squad looked better placed to win this tournament. This was the opportunity, and it will take a long time for them to come to terms with what unfolded in Paris tonight. For some, including Johnny Sexton, the chance won’t come around again.

It was another all-consuming experience at the Stade de France with the occasion brewing all week. Some fans have been happy to soak up the Parisian atmosphere over coffees and wine on bustling street corners, while others opted for the mayhem and plastic pint cups near the Moulin Rouge. All descended on Saint Denis determined to make themselves heard, but with 20 minutes played, it already appeared to be crumbling before their eyes again.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO The Ireland team face the haka. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

It’s hard to not feel the allure of the men in black. Their jersey, their Haka and their history are staples in the diet of anyone who grows up following rugby. In the build-up to tonight’s game it felt obvious that Ireland were now the better team, but you’re always wary of the All Blacks because, well, they’re the All Blacks.

As the rain died off in north Paris, they stormed into an early lead which they never let slip. Leicester Fainga’anuku finished a brilliant move in the corner to add to penalties from Richie Mo’unga and Jordie Barrett. Ireland’s highlight had been a relentless 30-phase defensive passage, but they were struggling for air. New Zealand’s linespeed was devastating, their breakdown work ruthless.

Ireland were in danger of letting it go before even landing a shot.

Yet we’ve learned to believe this Ireland team are different. They regrouped and set about the task again. Sexton, determined to not let this be his last night in an Ireland shirt, sunk a desperately needed penalty before Bundee Aki took matters into his own hands, taking possession after an excellent passage of attacking play to beat four defenders on his way to the line.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Ireland’s Andrew Porter and Tyrel Lomax and Scott Barrett of New Zealand in the maul. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

New Zealand responded with another excellent finish, this time Ardie Savea diving over in the corner. When Aaron Smith was sent to the bin minutes later for a deliberate knock-on, the crowd sensed another momentum shift. It came from Jamison Gibson-Park, sniping over from the back of a lineout maul. Sexton converted and somehow, Ireland went in at the break just one point behind. Somehow, still right in it.

Yet still chasing. At times Ireland moved the ball with typical speed and accuracy but there was a clinical edge missing against a New Zealand side who can strike from anywhere and at any time.

Will Jordan scored their third after Mo’unga ripped through Ireland from a lineout on halfway. Wave after wave of Ireland attack drained the legs without gaining ground. Sexton opted for a kick at the posts again just shy of the hour, but snapped his shot wide. A rare poor decision from the captain as the clock lured Ireland into moving away from trusting their systems.

Photosport / Andrew Cornaga/INPHO Bundee Aki is tackled by Leicester Fainga'anuku. Photosport / Andrew Cornaga/INPHO / Andrew Cornaga/INPHO

Next time, he went for the corner. Dan Sheehan found Tadhg Beirne, Ireland mauled forward and Wayne Barnes called a penalty try. Again, New Zealand’s lead was cut to the minimum and the Irish crowd found their voice as Jordie Barrett dropped a long range penalty wide. The next passage of play ended with him amending for the miss with three points from the opposite side of the posts.

Ireland never died and continued to chase. Aki won another huge penalty and Sexton went for the corner. The maul surged forward, but this time Rónan Kelleher was held up. From the restart, Caelan Doris knocked on. It was slipping out of view.

Ireland played out the final minutes running into a black wall that wouldn’t crack as a World Cup that held so much hope came to a slow, painful death, played out over 37 phases in the New Zealand half, before a jackal turnover ended the torture.

This time it felt different. They played their part in an enthralling encounter and were in it right until the end, but this time, it ended in the same utterly devastating fashion.