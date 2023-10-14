'The hardest part for me is seeing Johnny finishing up' - Van der Flier on Ireland heartache

JOSH VAN DER Flier says the toughest aspect of their Rugby World Cup exit is seeing Ireland captain Johnny Sexton retire on a losing note.

Ireland suffered World Cup quarter-final heartache for the eighth time this evening after a thrilling contest against New Zealand that left them just short at the final whistle. The result also marks the end of Sexton’s incredible career, denying him the chance to progress and ultimately sign-off with victory in a World Cup final.

“It’s very disappointing,” Van der Flier told Virgin Media after their four-point loss to the All-Blacks.

Advertisement

“It’s a pretty devastated dressing room in there as you’d expect. Andy [Farrell] talked to us and this doesn’t define us as a team. We’ve come a long way and proved a huge amount as a group. We’ve done loads of special things so it’s hugely disappointing.

“Credit to New Zealand, they played very well and best of luck to them going forward. The hardest part for me is seeing Johnny finishing up and what it means to him playing for Ireland. He’s probably the greatest Irish player there’s ever been. He’s been incredible so I hope he’ll get a good send-off.”

Commenting on Ireland’s cursed luck with World Cup quarter-finals, the Leinster star added:

“It doesn’t feel like justice for the incredible staff we have and how much effort everyone put in. It’s a really close group and we’ve put in an unbelievable effort. I don’t know if there’s much we’d change going into it to be honest. I thought our preparation was brilliant going into it and it just wasn’t our day. That’s cup rugby.”

🗣 "The hardest part for me is seeing Johnny finish up. He's probably the greatest Irish player there's ever been."



Josh van der Flier speaking to @TommyMartinVM post-match in Paris.#IREvNZL | #RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/181CX2IbaQ — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) October 14, 2023

Van der Flier concluded by saying that the team will review their performance at the tournament in France before resetting to prepare for the 2024 Six Nations,. He also thanked the Irish fans for their support throughout the competition.

“It’s been absolutely incredible. The amount of support we’ve had made such a big difference. When things weren’t going so well, the support was unbelievable. So many fans, family and friends made it over. It really does make a huge amount and the messages we’re getting from back home really adds to how special it is for us to play for Ireland.

“We’re disappointed for ourselves but probably more disappointed for the country.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!