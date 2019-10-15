This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Nigel Owens appointed to referee Ireland's clash with the All Blacks

Angus Gardner and Pascal Guazere will be on the sidelines for the clash in Tokyo.

Murray Kinsella Reports from Tokyo
By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 15 Oct 2019, 5:13 AM
NIGEL OWENS HAS been appointed to referee Ireland’s World Cup quarter-final against New Zealand at Tokyo Stadium on Saturday [KO 11.15am Irish time].

France’s Pascal Guazere and Australia’s Angus Gardner will be the assistant referees, while England’s Graham Hughes will be on television match official duties. 

nigel-owens-signals-for-tmo-intervention-on-the-high-tackle-of-tomas-lavanini-on-owen-farrell Owens will be in charge of Ireland's quarter-final. Source: Craig Mercer/INPHO

Owens has long been regarded as one of the leading referees in the game, although Ireland will still have strong memories of the Welshman awarding the All Blacks a late penalty in 2013 in Dublin when the Kiwis grabbed a last-gasp win.

Meanwhile, France’s Jerome Garces will be in charge of England’s quarter-final against Australia.

South Africa’s Jaco Peyper will referee Wales’ clash with France.

And Englishman Wayne Barnes will be on the whistle for hosts Japan’s meeting with South Africa in the final eight.

More to follow…

