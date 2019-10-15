Nigel Owens appointed to referee Ireland's clash with the All Blacks

NIGEL OWENS HAS been appointed to referee Ireland’s World Cup quarter-final against New Zealand at Tokyo Stadium on Saturday [KO 11.15am Irish time].

France’s Pascal Guazere and Australia’s Angus Gardner will be the assistant referees, while England’s Graham Hughes will be on television match official duties.

Owens will be in charge of Ireland's quarter-final. Source: Craig Mercer/INPHO

Owens has long been regarded as one of the leading referees in the game, although Ireland will still have strong memories of the Welshman awarding the All Blacks a late penalty in 2013 in Dublin when the Kiwis grabbed a last-gasp win.

Meanwhile, France’s Jerome Garces will be in charge of England’s quarter-final against Australia.

South Africa’s Jaco Peyper will referee Wales’ clash with France.

And Englishman Wayne Barnes will be on the whistle for hosts Japan’s meeting with South Africa in the final eight.

