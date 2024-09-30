Watch all the highlights of Ireland's famous WXV win over New Zealand

IRELAND AWOKE ON Monday morning to the national women’s rugby team’s greatest victory in many years, shocking reigning world champions New Zealand in the WXV1 tournament in Vancouver.

The game was tied at 17-17 at half-time thanks to a brace of tries from Ireland’s Aoife Wafer along with a touchdown from Neve Jones, while an Erin King try gave Ireland a final-quarter lead that was then pilfered by the Black Ferns.

Ireland would not be denied, however, laying siege to the New Zealand line in the closing stages, with King touching down to tie the game at 27-27. It then fell to Dannah O’Brien to kick the winning kick, seeing her conversion kiss the inside of the post before dropping gloriously over the bar.

You can watch highlights of the game below, courtesy of the IRFU.