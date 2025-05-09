The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
LIVE: Shamrock Rovers v Drogheda, Shelbourne v St Pat's
Cork City v Derry City
Shamrock Rovers v Drogheda
Shelbourne v St Patrick’s Athletic
Waterford v Galway
Rovers’ Michael Noonan and Victor Ozhianvuna before the game. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO
Hello and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.
We’ll be focusing primarily on the clash between Shamrock Rovers and Drogheda while keeping an eye on all tonight’s other Premier Division games.
