Ireland defender Niamh Fahey announces international retirement

NIAMH FAHEY HAS announced her retirement from international football following 17 years with the Ireland women’s national team.

The Galway native ends her international career as Ireland’s fifth most-capped women’s senior player following 115 appearances.

After representing Ireland at underage level, she made her senior debut against Portugal in an Algarve Cup game in March 2007. She scored her first, and only goal, on her 104th appearance away to Georgia in June 2022 and is a three-time winner of the FAI Senior Women’s International Player of the Year.

Fahey’s 100th appearance arrived against Poland in February 2022, before she featured in all three of Ireland’s games when they made history in competing in the World Cup in 2023.

Niamh Fahey. Martin Seras Lima / INPHO Martin Seras Lima / INPHO / INPHO

Fahey’s retirement statement in full reads:

“After 17 years in green, from my debut to cap 115 for the Ireland Women’s National Team, I have been on a journey beyond expectation and it has been a huge source of immense motivation, privilege and pride.

“A sincere thank you to all the people who have been on the journey with me and helped me in so many aspects; Friends, neighbours, teachers, coaches, colleagues, managers, team-mates, fans and many more! Your support, investment, passion and belief has pushed and inspired me in every way possible.

“To my family, who have been a core support and sounding board throughout, I would not have achieved what I have without you. I can’t thank you enough for everything, especially my parents Marjorie and Richard.

“There have been countless highs and lows, but the feeling of elation and satisfaction en route to qualifying and representing our country on the world stage at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023 will live long in the memory.

“I look forward to watching and supporting the team and the future generations to come in what is only the continuation of more memorable moments at the highest level for our Women’s National Team.

“Go raibh míle maith agat.”

Fahey is set to continue playing at club level for Liverpool.