Ireland's World Cup voyage coming to an end - but important to finish on a high

IRELAND’S MAIDEN WOMEN’S World Cup voyage ends here.

No matter what happens against Nigeria in Brisbane today [KO 11am Irish / 1pm local time, live on RTÉ 2], Vera Pauw’s side will bow out of their first-ever major tournament.

More history could yet be written by the Girls In Green, with their first World Cup point(s) up for grabs. The high-flying Super Falcons, meanwhile, are targeting progression from Group B.

Uncertainty over Pauw’s future as manager has overshadowed all else in recent days, but this is remains a crucial fixture. Although effectively a dead rubber, the game retains a high level of importance for the team, their campaign, and for women’s football in Ireland.

A result would be momentous, but another positive performance is a necessity.

“We’ve got to work our asses off to get something out of it,” Louise Quinn explained over the weekend.

“We can’t get out of the group but that doesn’t mean this game is any less important for us. It’s absolutely about pride, it’s about proving ourselves, it’s about bringing that joy with us back and trying to make sure we do it for the people at home.

“And most importantly ourselves, because you can see from the games we’ve done well, we’ve competed, we’ve really held it to other teams but we’ve got to still prove it and put something on the board to show it.”

The defeats to Australia and Canada were narrow ones in an extremely difficult group.

The finest of margins at the very top level.

But you don’t always get what you deserve in sport — and stats don’t lie. The history books won’t be particularly kind to Ireland should they head home from Australia point-less.

“The results are going to be what stands, they are what people will see at the end of the day,” Kyra Carusa agrees.

“We look at this game like it is the start, like playing that first game in the World Cup, but with the experience of those two games behind us. We know so much more and we have learnt so much more. We want to go into this game and get a positive result, because that is what we owe ourselves, that is what we owe our country, that is what we owe everything, the ones who came before us and led us to this opportunity to be in a World Cup.”

“People kind of saying we’ve got nothing to play for, we’ve everything to play for,” Lily Agg adds. “As much as we were underdogs in this group, we believe as players with the quality we have, we should have got out of the group.

“We truly felt we could have got results, that’s the hardest thing, we could be so good as a team. We’re really frustrated that we’ve not got any points at the minute.”

History and legacy are words that have been widely used in recent weeks, but they ring true. This could be a watershed moment for Irish women’s football, and it’s now about building on a solid showing on the world’s biggest stage.

Whether Pauw will be at the helm going forward remains to be seen, though she has “no regrets” from her time Down Under.

“We performed at the max,” the Dutch coach said when asked if she would change anything, defending her tactics and selection decisions as the tournament post mortem prematurely began.

The focus must remain on Nigeria. Another huge challenge awaits against Randy Waldrum’s side, who have shaken off pre-tournament controversy to secure a draw with Canada and a shock win over Australia. The two heavyweights face off in Melbourne at the same time tonight, with everything on the line.

Ireland will play their strongest XI, with Heather Payne the only injury doubt. Pauw will stick to her usual 5-4-1 with captain Katie McCabe set to continue at left-wing-back. “She has been the best player of Ireland, playing from a position that everybody questions. If she is caught up in the middle, would she then get the freedom to play?”

The hope is that the Girls In Green can bring more of that, akin to the first half against Canada last week, with potential for an unpredictable encounter to unfold. Nigeria are a quick, exciting, physical side and play with chaos at times. Barcelona’s Asisat Oshoala is their star name, and should play a big role as she returns to full fitness. They’re 40th in Fifa’s world rankings, 22 places below Ireland, but that’s not reflective of their standing and Pauw and co. have repeatedly stressed that as they target a result.

No matter what happens, this is about so much more.

The future of this team and women’s football in Ireland moves into full focus, with plenty to be assessed as they fly back to Dublin on Tuesday night and prepare for a homecoming in the city centre on Thursday.

Only time will tell how the squad and staff looks moving forward, but of immediate concern after tonight is the historic Aviva Stadium staging in September: The Nations League opener against Northern Ireland.

“It’s about pushing the women’s game and the momentum we’ve had,” Lucy Quinn nods. “Hopefully it will be absolutely packed and another first. The plan is to thrive.”

Both then and now.

An incredible voyage which they aim to finish on a high.

The journey continues.