Ireland finish World Cup adventure with Nigeria draw and historic point

Ireland 0

Nigeria 0

IRELAND’S World Cup adventure has come to a close after a scoreless draw with Nigeria in Brisbane.

Vera Pauw’s side bow out from their first-ever major tournament with an historic point after previous narrow defeats to Australia (1-0) and Canada (2-1).

Advertisement

The Super Falcons advance from Group B, along with the co-hosts who lead Canada 4-0 in the dying minutes.

24,884 fans watched on in Brisbane, the vast majority of them Irish.

More to follow.

IRELAND: Courtney Brosnan; Heather Payne (Marissa Sheva 83), Niamh Fahey (Diane Caldwell 95), Louise Quinn, Megan Connolly, Katie McCabe; Lily Agg (Abbie Larkin 83), Denise O’Sullivan, Sinead Farrelly, Lily Agg; Krya Carusa.

NIGERIA: Chamaka Nnadozie; Michelle Alozie, Osinachi Ohale, Oluwatosin Demehin (Ebi Onome 84), Ashleigh Plumptre; Christy Ucheibe, Halimatu Ayinde; Rasheedat Ajibade, Toni Payne, Uchenna Kanu (Gift Monday 67); Asisat Oshoala (Ifeoma Onumonu 67).

Referee: Karen Diaz Medina (Mexico).