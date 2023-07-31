Advertisement
Ryan Byrne/INPHO Ireland's Katie McCabe with Uchenna Kanu of Nigeria.
# Report
Ireland finish World Cup adventure with Nigeria draw and historic point
24,884 fans watched on in Brisbane.
7 minutes ago
Emma Duffy Reports from Brisbane Stadium

Ireland 0

Nigeria 0

IRELAND’S World Cup adventure has come to a close after a scoreless draw with Nigeria in Brisbane.

Vera Pauw’s side bow out from their first-ever major tournament with an historic point after previous narrow defeats to Australia (1-0) and Canada (2-1).

The Super Falcons advance from Group B, along with the co-hosts who lead Canada 4-0 in the dying minutes.

24,884 fans watched on in Brisbane, the vast majority of them Irish.

More to follow.

IRELAND: Courtney Brosnan; Heather Payne (Marissa Sheva 83), Niamh Fahey (Diane Caldwell 95), Louise Quinn, Megan Connolly, Katie McCabe; Lily Agg (Abbie Larkin 83), Denise O’Sullivan, Sinead Farrelly, Lily Agg; Krya Carusa.

NIGERIA: Chamaka Nnadozie; Michelle Alozie, Osinachi Ohale, Oluwatosin Demehin (Ebi Onome 84), Ashleigh Plumptre; Christy Ucheibe, Halimatu Ayinde; Rasheedat Ajibade, Toni Payne, Uchenna Kanu (Gift Monday 67); Asisat Oshoala (Ifeoma Onumonu 67).

Referee: Karen Diaz Medina (Mexico).

Emma Duffy
emma@the42.ie
@emmaduffy_
