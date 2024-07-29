Ireland 7s' medal dreams end with hammering from brilliant Australia

Australia 40

Ireland 7

THE IRELAND WOMEN’S 7s team’s dreams of an Olympic medal ended with a hammering at the hands of a brilliant Australia team in the quarter-finals.

The Irish players were blown away by a show of the Australians’ sensational skills, with the remarkable Maddison Levi bagging a first-half hat trick to take her tally at this Olympics to 11 tries.

Ireland had been beaten 19-14 by the Aussies earlier today in their last pool game, a lively performance suggesting they could give this quarter-final a good crack, but they had few answers for the quality of Australia in this quarter-final.

Allan Temple-Jones’ side will now go into the fifth to eight place play-offs tomorrow in Paris, taking on France at 2pm Irish time.

Australia go on to face Canada in the semi-finals at 3pm Irish time tomorrow, the Canadians – who are coached by Irishman Jack Hanratty – having stunned hosts France with a 19-14 win in their quarter-final this evening.

As was the case earlier today against the Australians, Ireland had a tough start in their quarter-final as the brilliant Levi sisters combined for the opening score. Maddison earned a breakdown turnover penalty, Teagan quick-tapped and then hit Maddison with a slick switch pass to allow her to break clear.

Advertisement

The second Aussie score was similar as skipper Charlotte Caslick won a breakdown turnover and again it was Maddison Levi who scorched away to score.

Stacey Flood is tackled by Charlotte Caslick. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

The incredibly talented 22-year-old Maddison Levi soon sealed her hat-trick try as she picked another clever switch line and raced away.

And the Australians crossed for a fourth try just before the break, Faith Nathan dotting down under the posts and Tia Hands slotting her third conversion for a 26-0 half time lead.

The second half saw the Aussies pick up where they had left off, Caslick making another breakdown poach just before Ireland’s Béibhinn Parsons was forced off injured.

Isabella Nasser was next over for the brilliant Australians, Hands converting again as the pain continued for Ireland.

Ireland did grab a consolation try through Stacey Flood but this was a grim quarter-final experience for an ambitious Irish squad, with Bienne Terita scorching home from 70 metres out for the Australians’ sixth try.

Earlier this evening, defending Olympic champions New Zealand beat China 55-5 to set up a semi-final against the US, who beat Great Britain on a 17-7 in their quarter-final.

New Zealand and USA will meet in their semi at 2.30pm Irish time tomorrow.

Australia scorers:

Tries: Maddison Levi [3], Faith Nathan, Isabella Nasser, Bienne Terita

Conversions: Tia Hands [4 from 5], Dominique du Toit [1 from 1]

Ireland scorers:

Tries: Stacey Flood

Conversions: Eve Higgins [1 from 1]

AUSTRALIA: Tia Hands, Faith Nathan, Charlotte Caslick (captain), Teagan Levi, Maddison Levi, Isabella Nasser, Sariah Paki.

Replacements: Dominique du Toit, Bienne Terita, Kahli Henwood, Sharni Smale, Bridget Clark.

IRELAND: Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe (captain), Megan Burns, Eve Higgins, Emily Lane, Béibhinn Parsons, Erin King, Stacey Flood.