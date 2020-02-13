This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 13 February, 2020
Farrell's Ireland forced to cancel open training session in Cork

Heavy overnight rain in the city means the IRFU had to move training to Musgrave Park.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 13 Feb 2020, 8:26 AM
23 minutes ago 1,410 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5005550
Johnny Sexton poses for photographs during a signing session at an open session in Queen's University Belfast last year.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Johnny Sexton poses for photographs during a signing session at an open session in Queen's University Belfast last year.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

DUE TO HEAVY overnight rain, the IRFU have been forced to cancel the open training session that was planned for Ireland’s senior men and U20s in Cork IT this afternoon.

A yellow wind warning was issued for the area last night and this morning there are warnings of surface water on roads around the city.

The heavy rainfall has meant that Andy Farrell’s squad’s scheduled training in CIT has been moved to the artificial surface in Musgrave Park, but the logistics of hosting an open session could not be arranged at short notice.

Noel McNamara’s U20s will provide opposition for the seniors. The Southern Kings are also due to use the field this afternoon ahead of their Pro14 meeting with Munster tomorrow evening.

“The Irish Rugby team regrets the cancellation of this event and thanks supporters for their understanding,” said a statement.

Read next:

