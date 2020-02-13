Farrell's Ireland forced to cancel open training session in Cork

Johnny Sexton poses for photographs during a signing session at an open session in Queen's University Belfast last year.

DUE TO HEAVY overnight rain, the IRFU have been forced to cancel the open training session that was planned for Ireland’s senior men and U20s in Cork IT this afternoon.

A yellow wind warning was issued for the area last night and this morning there are warnings of surface water on roads around the city.

The heavy rainfall has meant that Andy Farrell’s squad’s scheduled training in CIT has been moved to the artificial surface in Musgrave Park, but the logistics of hosting an open session could not be arranged at short notice.

Noel McNamara’s U20s will provide opposition for the seniors. The Southern Kings are also due to use the field this afternoon ahead of their Pro14 meeting with Munster tomorrow evening.

“The Irish Rugby team regrets the cancellation of this event and thanks supporters for their understanding,” said a statement.