This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Sunday 11 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland overcome Britain in thriller to secure historic bronze medal

The result also means they earn promotion to Division A for their age group for 2020.

By The42 Team Sunday 11 Aug 2019, 7:10 PM
37 minutes ago 1,662 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4761743
Irish players celebrate their win.
Irish players celebrate their win.
Irish players celebrate their win.

IRELAND’S BASKETBALLERS SECURED a historic bronze medal after beating Great Britain 60-57 at the FIBA U20 Women’s European Championships Division B today.

The result also means they earn promotion to Division A for their age group for 2020.

It is an impressive achievement for the squad, the majority of whom also earned a silver level at U18 level in Dublin two years ago.

Captain Claire Melia was among the game’s most impressive performers, ending the game with yet another double double of 20 points and 10 rebounds, in addition to seven assists.

Dayna Finn also registered a double double of 10 points and 10 rebounds, along with five assists and three steals, while Enya Maguire, Annaliese Murphy, Maeve Phelan and Rachel Huijsdens were similarly impressive.

Ireland led 22-7 at the end of the opening quarter, while they were 41-24 to the good at half-time.

Yet Britain threatened a comeback thereafter, and only trailed by six points, with the score 50-44, going into the fourth quarter.

Ireland’s rivals continued to close the gap thereafter, making it a one-point game amid a nerve-wracking finale, as Ebony Horton scored with just over a minute remaining.

However, Martin Conroy’s side held their nerve, with Melia scoring again to consolidate their victory.

That was just amazing,” Conroy said afterwards. “I spoke beforehand about those 12 women and what they’re capable of and how good they are together. The first quarter today was just immense, the defense we played holding Great Britain to just seven points and putting 22 up at the other end was just phenomenal. GB are such a good team, they were always going to run at us, and they came right back at us and got it back to one point at one stage, we did the right things though.

“We don’t have to do much with this team as coaches, as they’re just phenomenal players and there’s such unity there, their will to win is immense. This is twice they have won a European medal and I’m just the lucky one who was given the job to come on board with them and a fantastic staff. We’ve had our ups and downs this week, we’ve a had a couple of losses that we’re probably unhappy with, but the way we bounced back every time, is just incredible. I am so happy for each and every one of them.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie